Justin Theroux on 'Hilarious' Rumor That He Sleeps Naked on Flights: 'No One Is Going to See!'

Justin Theroux is not afraid to get comfortable on an airplane. But after a rumor made the rounds that suggested the Leftovers actor sleeps naked while in the air, he had to clarify just how comfortable.

"I had recently gotten a call from my publicist where she said, 'A tabloid is asking about you. They're saying you're a nudist on airplanes,'" the 51-year-old recently told Esquire. "It was hilarious. And I was toying with the idea of issuing a statement, something funny like, 'Look, my body, my choice.'"

Well, Theroux later told fellow actor Jason Bateman about it on the Ozark star's SmartLess podcast, and was surprised by his reaction. "I said, 'Yeah, so I got this thing this week and they're maybe going to run a story that I go naked on airplanes'," Theroux recalled, "And [Bateman] goes, 'Yeah, but you do go naked on airplanes.'"

Theroux didn't understand the reference at first and then Bateman explained it to him. "I'm like, 'What?!' Jason and I had flown from Los Angeles to London on one of those twelve-hour-long flights overnight and he reminded me that after they had shut down all the lights and everything was quiet in the airplane—and we're in little pods, we're not in 38J—I had taken some clothes off."

"I think I took my shirt off and maybe my pants," Theroux said. "But I was definitely wearing something under that. And I tucked in and went to sleep."

Bateman stumbled across Theroux's sleeping situation, and the Arrested Development star didn't shy away from commenting on it. "Jason came over to me at one point and said, 'Hey man, what are you doing?'" Theroux said. "He was in the full pajamas—like, the slippers and a toothbrush sticking out of his mouth."

"I'm like, 'I'm going to sleep! No one is going to see!'" he added. "And I had a blanket! So anyway, it was actually correct that I was essentially naked on an airplane, but not really naked."

In the same interview, Theroux also shared that he's still in touch with his ex Jennifer Aniston, whom he was married to for three years before their 2018 breakup.

"I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don't talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance," he said. "And having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship."