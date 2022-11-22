Lifestyle Travel Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Photos from Model's 26th Birthday Celebration in Tokyo Hailey Bieber, who turned 26 on Tuesday, celebrated another trip around the sun with husband Justin in the capital of Japan By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 22, 2022 10:27 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Justin Bieber rang in Hailey Bieber's birthday abroad. In celebration of the model turning 26 on Tuesday, the couple each shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from their adventures in Tokyo, Japan. "26 IN TOKYO 🇯🇵🎂🥲 so much love. 11.22.22," the Rhode skincare brand founder captioned her post, which includes a photo of herself alongside friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye posing in front of the city's Tokyo Tower. Another photo in the post shows Hailey wearing a mask of her own face while holding a microphone as she hangs out in what appears to be a karaoke room with a banner in the background that reads, "Happy Birthday Hailey." Looking glamorous for the outing, Hailey donned an oversize vanilla fur coat with baggy denim pants and a gold sequin top. Additionally, Hailey shared pictures of some local dishes, including sushi and ramen. Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Welcome a New Puppy into the Family Named Piggy Lou: 'Baby Sister' In another snapshot, Hailey can be seen blowing out a candle while sitting next to Justin, 28, who looked on. Paying tribute to Hailey, the "Peaches" singer posted the same picture on his Instagram account in addition to several photos of himself from the trip. Hailey Baldwin Bieber/instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "ILY TOKYO 🇯🇵," Justin captioned the post. Due to the time difference, Justin posted pictures on Monday (U.S. time) of the pair from their outing in Japan, including a photo of them sharing a kiss while surrounded by bamboo trees. Hailey Baldwin Bieber on Her Favorite Sex Positions with Justin Bieber — and Their Stance on Threesomes "HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO," Justin wrote in the Instagram caption. "YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM." Another photo from the post was a selfie of the pair, which Hailey reposted on her Instagram Story, adding a holding-back-tears face and birthday cake emojis. "PS, it's my birthday already in Japan…not back home yet 🙆🏼♀️," she wrote over the image. Hailey Baldwin Bieber/instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu Earlier on Tuesday, Hailey celebrated her birthday by posting a sultry selfie wearing nothing but a cropped pink-and-gray baseball tee shirt and a pair of baby pink underwear to match. She also didn't miss out on her renowned "donut glaze" makeup, appearing blushed and dewy in her selfie. Justin and Hailey, who wed in 2018, also recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in September.