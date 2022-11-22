Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Photos from Model's 26th Birthday Celebration in Tokyo

Justin Bieber rang in Hailey Bieber's birthday abroad.

In celebration of the model turning 26 on Tuesday, the couple each shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from their adventures in Tokyo, Japan.

"26 IN TOKYO 🇯🇵🎂🥲 so much love. 11.22.22," the Rhode skincare brand founder captioned her post, which includes a photo of herself alongside friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye posing in front of the city's Tokyo Tower.

Another photo in the post shows Hailey wearing a mask of her own face while holding a microphone as she hangs out in what appears to be a karaoke room with a banner in the background that reads, "Happy Birthday Hailey."

Looking glamorous for the outing, Hailey donned an oversize vanilla fur coat with baggy denim pants and a gold sequin top.

Additionally, Hailey shared pictures of some local dishes, including sushi and ramen.

In another snapshot, Hailey can be seen blowing out a candle while sitting next to Justin, 28, who looked on.

Paying tribute to Hailey, the "Peaches" singer posted the same picture on his Instagram account in addition to several photos of himself from the trip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"ILY TOKYO 🇯🇵," Justin captioned the post.

Due to the time difference, Justin posted pictures on Monday (U.S. time) of the pair from their outing in Japan, including a photo of them sharing a kiss while surrounded by bamboo trees.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO," Justin wrote in the Instagram caption. "YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM."

Another photo from the post was a selfie of the pair, which Hailey reposted on her Instagram Story, adding a holding-back-tears face and birthday cake emojis.

"PS, it's my birthday already in Japan…not back home yet 🙆🏼‍♀️," she wrote over the image.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hailey celebrated her birthday by posting a sultry selfie wearing nothing but a cropped pink-and-gray baseball tee shirt and a pair of baby pink underwear to match. She also didn't miss out on her renowned "donut glaze" makeup, appearing blushed and dewy in her selfie.

Justin and Hailey, who wed in 2018, also recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in September.