Justin and Hailey Bieber Vacation in Hawaii with Friends — See the Photos!

Justin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are enjoying some fun in the sun!

The married couple of four years jetted off to Hawaii to celebrate professional surfer Kelia Moniz's 30th birthday. Justin, 28, and Hailey, 26, were also accompanied by their longtime friend, singer Justine Skye on the trip.

Both Justin and Hailey shared a glimpse of their tropical getaway on Instagram with a series of posts. On Tuesday, the Rhode skincare founder started off with a photo of her posing in a bright pink halter dress that she wore to Moniz's party at The Lei Stand in Honolulu.

Justin Bieber/instagram

She also included shots of her taking in the lush greenery with Skye, captioning the post: "🥹🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 best"

The "Peaches" singer showed off his favorite moments from the trip as well, including a selfie of him in front of a koi pond alongside a simple caption of three emojis blowing a kiss.

Justin Bieber/instagram

Also included in the post was a shot of his wife posing in a brown sweatshirt that said, "magical mushrooms – we shall eat them more often."

The pair also shared some of the places they visited, including Akasaka sushi restaurant and Hawaii Theater, both located in Honolulu.

Justin and Hailey are no strangers to a destination celebration. To ring in 2023, the Biebers enjoyed a snowy escape to Aspen, Colorado accompanied by more famous friends, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the getaway, including a cute snap of her sitting in her husband's lap decked out in snow gear, the model wrote: "Holiday Dump ❄️☀️ best times. best friends. Happy New Year ✨✨🤍"

She also shared a few videos of her trudging through fresh snow piled up to her knees and dancing along to Tame Impala's "The Less I Know the Better" on New Year's Eve.

Hailey Bieber/instagram

The couple, who celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in September, tied the knot at a New York City courthouse just two months after their Bahamas engagement in July 2018. Although the ceremony was held in secret at the time, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE: "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone."

Almost a year after their secret wedding, the lovebirds held a larger ceremony in South Carolina attended by their close friends and family.