Justin and Hailey Bieber Vacation in Hawaii with Friends — See the Photos!

The married couple of four years shared a series of snaps on Instagram from their tropical getaway

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 8, 2023 01:53 PM

Justin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are enjoying some fun in the sun!

The married couple of four years jetted off to Hawaii to celebrate professional surfer Kelia Moniz's 30th birthday. Justin, 28, and Hailey, 26, were also accompanied by their longtime friend, singer Justine Skye on the trip.

Both Justin and Hailey shared a glimpse of their tropical getaway on Instagram with a series of posts. On Tuesday, the Rhode skincare founder started off with a photo of her posing in a bright pink halter dress that she wore to Moniz's party at The Lei Stand in Honolulu.

Hailey Bieber and Justin in Hawaii
Justin Bieber/instagram

She also included shots of her taking in the lush greenery with Skye, captioning the post: "🥹🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 best"

The "Peaches" singer showed off his favorite moments from the trip as well, including a selfie of him in front of a koi pond alongside a simple caption of three emojis blowing a kiss.

justin and hailey bieber
Justin Bieber/instagram

Also included in the post was a shot of his wife posing in a brown sweatshirt that said, "magical mushrooms – we shall eat them more often."

The pair also shared some of the places they visited, including Akasaka sushi restaurant and Hawaii Theater, both located in Honolulu.

Justin and Hailey are no strangers to a destination celebration. To ring in 2023, the Biebers enjoyed a snowy escape to Aspen, Colorado accompanied by more famous friends, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the getaway, including a cute snap of her sitting in her husband's lap decked out in snow gear, the model wrote: "Holiday Dump ❄️☀️ best times. best friends. Happy New Year ✨✨🤍"

She also shared a few videos of her trudging through fresh snow piled up to her knees and dancing along to Tame Impala's "The Less I Know the Better" on New Year's Eve.

Hailey Bieber Aspen with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber/instagram

The couple, who celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in September, tied the knot at a New York City courthouse just two months after their Bahamas engagement in July 2018. Although the ceremony was held in secret at the time, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE: "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone."

Almost a year after their secret wedding, the lovebirds held a larger ceremony in South Carolina attended by their close friends and family.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Aspen
Hailey Bieber Shares Holiday Photos from Wintry Colorado Getaway with Husband Justin and 'Best Friends'
Jaden Hossler and Stassie
Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou Share a Kiss as They Go Instagram Official — See the Pic
Molly Sims Wears Two Teeny-Tiny Bikinis on Vacation
Molly Sims Shows Off Her Itty-Bitty Bikini Style on Vacation: 'Girls Trip Activated'
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in Kenya
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Enjoy Family Vacation in Kenya: 'One of the Most Memorable Trips'
Hailey Bieber Instagram
Hailey Bieber Shares a Collection of Unseen Throwback Bikini Pics from Vacation: 'Lost Files'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQPpCiSWl0/. Mindy Kaling/Instagram
Mindy Kaling Explores 'the Pink City' in India, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Lori Harvey birthday
Lori Harvey Shares Birthday Photo Booth Snaps with Boyfriend Damson Idris, Hailey Bieber and More
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber Share Photos from Model's 26th Birthday Celebration in Tokyo, Japan https://www.instagram.com/p/ClR-wwhv6Ip/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSCFQOhEQz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber Share Photos from Model's 26th Birthday Celebration in Tokyo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7Fl-nP-th/ sarahmgellar Verified Vacation photo dump… will accept guesses for what I’m doing in the last one (you probably won’t get it right) 5h
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Tropical Beach Photos from Vacation: 'Last Sunset of the Year'
Selena Gomez Cuddles with Brooklyn Bekham and Nicola Peltz on Tropical Getaway: ‘Call Us a Throuple’
Selena Gomez Rings in 2023 on Getaway with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: 'Call Us a Throuple'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClPo-j8J18q/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D justinbieber Verified HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM Edited · 46m
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Nick Jonas attends the 11th annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNt6Q4vTqb/. Nick Jonas/Instagram
Celeb Snow Bunnies! Where Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey and More Stars Are Hitting the Slopes
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZyML4rgHs/ hed: Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Adopt New Puppy Piggy Lou: 'Oscar's New Baby Sister'
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Welcome a New Puppy into the Family Named Piggy Lou: 'Baby Sister'
Hailey Baldwin Justin bieber Thanksgiving
Hailey Baldwin Says She Is 'Thankful' for Husband Justin Bieber in Picture from Japan on Thanksgiving
Chrissy Teigen's recent family vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Family Photos from Her 'Busy' Tropical Winter Vacation
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Kicks Off the New Year with Sultry Bikini Snapshots from Beachside Getaway