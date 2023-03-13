Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up in Their Swimsuits During a Tropical Getaway: 'Luv U Baby'

The couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in September

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 13, 2023 02:57 PM
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber are soaking up the sun!

The "Peaches" singer, 29, shared a glimpse into his tropical getaway with wife Hailey, 26, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"LUV U BABY," he wrote beside a close-up shot of him and his wife cuddling on a boat. In the second slide, a wider shot shows Justin shielding his face from the sun with a pink towel as the couple dozes off in front of a stunning oceanfront backdrop.

Hailey also showed a peek into their vacation with a carousel of photos, including a snap of her floating on a clear paddle board in a neon green bikini. Another shot showed her enjoying a frozen cocktail on the beach.

Earlier this month, the model shared a touching tribute to her husband in celebration of his 29th birthday on March 1.

"29 never looked so good ☺️," she captioned a series of photos of the couple on Instagram.

She continued: "Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody. So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳"

Along with a throwback snap of Justin as a toddler, she also included a photo of her and her husband sharing a sweet kiss.

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin Bieber on his Birthday
Hailey Bieber. Hailey Bieber/instagram

The birthday celebration and tropical getaway come in the midst of an alleged social media argument involving Hailey, her friend Kylie Jenner and Justin's ex, Selena Gomez.

After Gomez joked that she accidentally laminated her brows too much on her Instagram Story in February, fans called out Jenner and Hailey for allegedly making fun of the Rare Beauty founder when Jenner shared a post about her and Hailey's brows on her own Story shortly after.

Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

While fans can't seem to let the drama go, Jenner quickly shut down allegations that she was bullying Gomez on social media.

"This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly," Jenner wrote on TikTok.

Hailey has yet to comment on the ordeal.

