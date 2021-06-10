Jurassic World VelociCoaster Opens at Universal Orlando: 'It Was Unbelievable'

"Best roller coaster in the world, hands down," one rider said of the attraction, which is Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster

Hold on to your butts!

Universal Orlando Resort's new VelociCoaster ride opened on Thursday, much to the delight of thrill-seeking Jurassic World fans.

Located at the Islands of Adventure theme park, the exciting new immersive attraction - which is now Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster - begins with a massive 70 mph launch, as riders have their first near-miss with a Velociraptor pack.

Throughout the course of the ride, guests will be catapulted through the raptor paddock, into the air, and just inches above the water. A series of intense maneuvers includes near-misses, high speed launches, a one-of-a-kind barrel roll above the Island of Adventure lagoon and Universal's steepest drop yet: an 80-degree descent from the ride's peak.

Even more exciting? Once the ride begins, it never slows down - actually speeding up during the second half.

In addition to all of the breathtaking twists and turns, guests will be surrounded by a detailed environment inspired by the film series - which will also feature some familiar faces.

Guests are greeted by Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong), who introduces the ride as part of the fictional Jurassic World theme park's newest "carnivore expansion." After some encounters with hungry Velociraptors, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) offer some final words of warning, before the thrilling chase begins.

Unsurprisingly, the early reviews call dub it a roaring success.

"It was unbelievable," one rider said in a video released by the park on Thursday, while another said that their "eyes were watering the ride was so fast."

"Everything in the queue feels like you're in Jurassic World" added a third.

As for how they'd rate the attraction, one rider said the ride "broke my scale," while a second replied that they'd have to give it a 15 out of 10.