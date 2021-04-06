Jurassic World VelociCoaster Opening This Summer at Universal Orlando

Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong will appear in the new VelociCoaster ride, which opens June 10 at Universal Orlando

Jurassic World fans will have to wait another year for the concluding installment in the trilogy, which premieres next summer—but Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong are giving audiences something to hold them over.

The stars of the film will appear on Universal Orlando Resort's new VelociCoaster ride, which opens Thursday, June 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Located at the Islands of Adventure theme park, the new attraction will be Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster. The ride soars 155 feet into the air, at 70 mph, as adrenaline junkies ride alongside Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo, the Velociraptor pack from the movies.

The rollercoaster transports fans into a dynamic environment inspired by the Jurassic World films, bringing a new story to life with epic thrills and some familiar faces. Guests are greeted by Dr. Henry Wu (Wong), who introduces the ride as part of the park's newest "carnivore expansion." After some encounters with hungry Velociraptors, Claire Dearing (Howard) and Owen Grady (Pratt) offer some final words of warning, before the thrilling chase begins.

Image Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Velocicoaster Image zoom Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Jurassic World Velocicoaster Image zoom Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Thrill-seekers will be catapulted through the raptor paddock, into the air, and just inches above water. A series of intense maneuvers includes near-misses, high speed launches, a barrel roll above the Island of Adventure lagoon and Universal's steepest drop yet, an 80-degree descent from the ride's peak.

Filming on the franchise's next chapter Jurassic World: Dominion wrapped in November, after 100 days of shooting and multiple international locations. The premiere was most recently pushed back a year to June 10, 2022.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Arrested at Disney World for Refusing Temperature Check Says 'I Spent $15,000 to Come Here'

Jurassic World Velocicoaster Image zoom Credit: Universal Orlando Resort