Julianne and Derek Hough and Brooke Burke Go on a Triple Date Vacation in Los Cabos

Image zoom Daniel Boczarski

Talk about a Dancing with the Stars reunion!

Brooke Burke, Julianne Hough and Derek Hough got together for a sunny beach vacation in Los Cabos with their significant others — Burke’s new boyfriend Scott Rigsby, Julianne’s husband Brooks Laich and Derek’s girlfriend Hayley Erbert — in tow.

The triple-date took place at the newly-opened Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, where the couples enjoyed their fair share of rest and relaxation.

The group all have Dancing with the Stars connections. The Hough siblings were both pros and Julianne was later a judge. Erbert was a dancer on the show for seven seasons and four tours, before leaving this August. And Burke not only won the show’s seventh season (with Derek as her partner!) but also co-hosted it from 2010 to 2013.

Image zoom Daniel Boczarski

RELATED: Star Tracks: Celebs on Vacation

The Nobu Hotel served as not only a fun spot for the crew to bask in the sunshine and their friendship, but also as a romantic destination for each couple.

Image zoom Daniel Boczarski

Photos from the trip show Julianne and her hockey player husband hanging on to each other and sharing smooches in the pool; Derek and Erbert holding hands as they walked to and from meals; and Burke and her new beau, a real estate developer, embracing and sharing sweet looks all across the property.

Image zoom Daniel Boczarski

Image zoom Daniel Boczarski

According to a hotel source, the group spent their days sunbathing at the pool, working out at the gym, enjoying couples massages at the on-site spa and dining al fresco at Nobu restaurant.

Image zoom Daniel Boczarski

Plenty of cocktails were consumed while watching the sunset, washing down a traditional omakase dinner which included tuna tartare, yellowtail with jalapeño and hand-cut sushi rolls.

Image zoom

News broke that Burke and Rigsby were dating this past August, less than a year after the fitness guru filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, David Charvet, in the spring of 2018.

Image zoom Chad Hurst/Getty

The former couple share son Shaya, 11, and daughter, Heaven Rain, 12, and Burke is also mom to daughters Sierra, 17, and Neriah, 19, from her previous marriage to Garth Fisher.

RELATED VIDEO: Derek Hough Details His Romantic And Intense Helicopter Ride

Julianne and Laich were married in July 2017. In September 2019, Julianne shared with Women’s Health that she is “not straight” and said that because of her revelation, she now has a more intimate relationship with her husband and has “never felt more like a woman in [her] life.”

Image zoom Ali Buck

She also shared that she was initially worried about bringing up her sexuality with her husband, but eventually found it to be a positive decision.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me.”

Image zoom The Image Direct

RELATED: A Shirtless Shawn Mendes Enjoys the Land Down Under, Orlando Bloom Goes “Glamping” in Joshua Tree and More Celeb Vacations!

Derek and Erbert first began dating in 2015 after meeting on Dancing with the Stars, where she began as a dancer in Season 21.