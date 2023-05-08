The Jonas Brothers Can Give You Directions as the New Voices of Navigation App Waze — Listen!

The Jonas Brothers are giving Waze users the wings they need to fly (and drive!) away with their latest collab.

On Wednesday, the navigation company announced that Kevin, Nick and Joe will be their next celebrity driving instructors through the new "Drive with Jonas Brothers" experience. Available now, the brothers' voice instructions, some of which can be heard in the Instagram video below, will leave fans entertained on their daily commutes through witty directions and tour life anecdotes.

"Growing up on the road, our tour bus became our home away from home, so we know the importance of getting places safely and on time," the brothers said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

They add, they're excited to "have our fans around the world join us on their drives and share some of our favorite memories and spots we've discovered while touring. See you on the road!"

Waze

If users happen to find themselves in the Jonas Brothers' home state of New Jersey, they'll also get some tailored tips.

"Exit Right. And if you happen to be on New Jersey Route 3, don't miss the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton," Kevin advises in one clip.

Meanwhile, Joe leans into his sense of humor with a memory from the band's early tour days: "You've arrived! Congratulations. As a reward, I will tell you about the most ridiculous show we have ever played: 2005, in the food court of a mall in St. Louis, getting booed by senior citizens at 11am. Everything is easier once you've survived that."

Nick especially reflects on the group's tour memories with a special "hazard reported ahead" message. "Let's be careful," he instructs drivers. "Weird stuff happens. We played Indianapolis once and a power outage blacked out the whole venue."

To celebrate the exciting partnership, Waze shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the brothers recording their unique directions on Instagram Reels. Fans couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section.

"Please make this available forever 🫶🏻" one commenter wrote.

Another shared, "No because I love this and will be using this driving to work and even tour dates yess 😍😍"

Jonas Brothers. Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

The brothers are also gearing up for the release of their new album, The Album, out Friday, May 12.

Coinciding with their album release, the group recently unveiled dates and cities for their upcoming tour, Five Albums. One Night. The Tour, last Tuesday. During the tour, fans can anticipate Kevin, Nick and Joe will perform new songs from the upcoming album in addition to the band's nostalgic hits from previous records like 2007's Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times and 2019's Happiness Begins.

The tour will kick off at New York City's Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and make its way through various cities in North America. After a string of 35 concerts, the tour will end on Oct. 14 in Miami.