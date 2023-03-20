JoJo Siwa Fell in Love for First Time, 'Realized I Was Gay' and Endured 'Heartbreak' — All at Disney World

For JoJo Siwa, Walt Disney World really is the happiest place on Earth.

The J Team star, 19, told PEOPLE she makes "the sweetest memories" every time she visits the Florida resort as she tried out the TRON Lightcycle / Run ride ahead of its April 4 opening at Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland.

"I have a lot of really fun memories here," she explained. "I have a lot of really hard memories here, but I have grown a lot at Disney.

"I fell in love for the first time at Disney World. I realized I was gay at Disney World. I went through stages of heartbreak at Disney World. There's been a lot in my personal life that Disney World has really attributed to," added Siwa.

The Dance Moms alum came out as LGBTQ in January 2021 before introducing her fans to her first girlfriend Kylie Prew the next month.

"I was here for 14 days with a girl that was my really good friend and I realized that, 'Oh, I like her.' And having all those feelings while just being in the most magical place in the world and the happiest place on Earth was so cool. We're not together anymore, but we did have some really fun, happy memories here," she said.

Siwa recalled "the tension of riding every ride, sitting next to each other, walking around the park like my brother and his girlfriend because we thought it was funny. But really, we both just wanted to hold hands. Those memories just make my heart so happy."

The HSMTMTS actress' relationship with Prew has been on and off since first making their debut as a couple, most recently breaking up again last summer. She then dated TikTok creator Avery Cyrus for three months before breaking up in December.

Her most recent visit to the parks was a happy one. She shared with PEOPLE that she was "so excited" to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run for the first time.

The ride is based on Tron: Legacy, the 2010 sequel to the 1982 cult classic Tron, in which Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) enters The Grid, a digital realm created by his father Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges). Among his many adventures in the sci-fi flick, Sam races on a Lightcycle, a futuristic motorcycle that becomes the ride vehicle at the new theme park attraction.

Lightcycle / Run is the fastest ever coaster at a Disney theme park — along with its sister ride at Shanghai Disneyland — allowing guests to race against a rival team of programs on a thrilling adventure that includes a 59-mile-per-hour launch.

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens April 4 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park.