John Stamos Gets Choked Up as He Remembers Trip to Disneyland with Late Friend Bob Saget

"Every day that I spent with Bob was my favorite day," Stamos said of Saget, who died unexpectedly in January 2022 at age 65

By Staff Author
Published on September 12, 2022 04:11 PM
John Stamos, D23 EXPO 2022
John Stamos . Photo: The Walt Disney Company via Getty

John Stamos took a moment at the D23 Expo to reflect on sweet memories he shared with his late-friend Bob Saget.

Stamos, 59, dropped by the annual Disney conference in Anaheim, Calif. over the weekend to talk about the second season of his Disney+ show, Big Shot.

While on stage, he began talking about his "buddy, Bob Saget" as two images of the Full House alums together appeared on screen

He got a little choked up as he said that the photos were from the last time he and Saget visited Disneyland together. In one image, the two are seen smiling together and in another they are dressed up in onesies.

"I don't remember what rides we went on, I don't remember what we ate, but I do remember the feelings that we felt," Stamos said in a video of the speech that's been shared by attendees on Twitter and Youtube. "We had fun, we laughed, we acted like big kids we felt that easy, unspoken love that happens between grown men dressed in weird pajamas. Winnie the Pooh said 'any day spent with you is my favorite day' and every day that I spent with Bob was my favorite day, especially that day at Disneyland."

Stamos continued, "Being able to share this memory with you, all of you here today, right now, is my new favorite memory, so thank you for that. Bob never left anything on the table. He always told you how much he loved you and how much he cared about you —he was bombastic with his love."

He added, " So, lets make sure to tell the people that we care about how much we love them today, okay?"

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Stamos and Bob Saget. John Shearer/WireImage

Saget and Stamos starred together on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and both reprised their roles of Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis on the show's revival, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020.

Saget died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at age 65, and an autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

Saget was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, and Stamos published the remarks he made at his friend's funeral in the Los Angeles Times that same day.

"Bob was there for me like no other," he said in his speech.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet," he continued. "I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. ... Everyone here wants an encore with Bob."

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Stamos and The Beach Boys Pay Tribute to Bob Saget at 'Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer' Concert
John Stamos Posts Throwback Photo of Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen: ‘Unfiltered Joy’
John Stamos Shares 2004 Throwback Photo with Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen: 'Unfiltered Joy'
John Stamos, Jodi Sweetin, Bob Saget
Jodie Sweetin Reveals How John Stamos' Wardrobe Mix-Up on Her Wedding Day Gave Her a Sign 'Bob's Here'
Bob Saget and John Stamos
John Stamos 'Disappointed' Bob Saget Was 'Left Out' of Tony Awards' 2022 In Memoriam Segment
Kelly Rizzo attends the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin attends the 30th Annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage
Kelly Rizzo Attended Jodie Sweetin's Wedding, Says Bob Saget 'Was Right by My Side'
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. Featuring John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget.
John Stamos Reads His Last Text from Bob Saget in Upcoming Netflix Tribute Special for Late Actor
Bob Saget and John Stamos
John Stamos Honors Late 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget's 66th Birthday: 'Miss You Madly'
Bob Saget and John Stamos
John Stamos Remembers Bob Saget as 'Bright and Fierce' with Touching Video Tribute
Lori Loughlin Joins John Stamos, John Mayer and Jeff Ross on Instagram Live to Honor Bob Saget
Lori Loughlin Says 'It's Still Hard' to Believe Bob Saget Is Gone During IG Live with John Stamos
john stamos caitlin mchugh and son billy
John Stamos Cuddles Up with Son Billy in Goofy Video as He Shares Another Tribute to Bob Saget
Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. ?? I’ll wait…
Blake Lively Starts Birthday Celebrations Early at Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. Featuring John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget.
All the Funniest and Most Tearjerking Moments from Bob Saget's Netflix Tribute Special
Actors John Stamos (L) and Bob Saget
John Stamos Says 'Mornings Are Hard' as He Grieves Bob Saget: 'I Miss Getting a Text from Him'
Actors John Stamos (L) and Bob Saget
John Stamos Says He's 'Not Ready to Say Goodbye' to Late Friend Bob Saget in Emotional Tribute
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband as She Accepts His Critics Choice Impact Award
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband as She Accepts His Critics Choice Impact Award
Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M
Bob Saget's Modern Brentwood Home Listed for $7.765 Million