John Stamos Gets Choked Up as He Remembers Trip to Disneyland with Late Friend Bob Saget

John Stamos took a moment at the D23 Expo to reflect on sweet memories he shared with his late-friend Bob Saget.

Stamos, 59, dropped by the annual Disney conference in Anaheim, Calif. over the weekend to talk about the second season of his Disney+ show, Big Shot.

While on stage, he began talking about his "buddy, Bob Saget" as two images of the Full House alums together appeared on screen

He got a little choked up as he said that the photos were from the last time he and Saget visited Disneyland together. In one image, the two are seen smiling together and in another they are dressed up in onesies.

"I don't remember what rides we went on, I don't remember what we ate, but I do remember the feelings that we felt," Stamos said in a video of the speech that's been shared by attendees on Twitter and Youtube. "We had fun, we laughed, we acted like big kids we felt that easy, unspoken love that happens between grown men dressed in weird pajamas. Winnie the Pooh said 'any day spent with you is my favorite day' and every day that I spent with Bob was my favorite day, especially that day at Disneyland."

Stamos continued, "Being able to share this memory with you, all of you here today, right now, is my new favorite memory, so thank you for that. Bob never left anything on the table. He always told you how much he loved you and how much he cared about you —he was bombastic with his love."

He added, " So, lets make sure to tell the people that we care about how much we love them today, okay?"

John Stamos and Bob Saget. John Shearer/WireImage

Saget and Stamos starred together on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and both reprised their roles of Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis on the show's revival, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020.

Saget died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at age 65, and an autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

Saget was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, and Stamos published the remarks he made at his friend's funeral in the Los Angeles Times that same day.

"Bob was there for me like no other," he said in his speech.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet," he continued. "I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. ... Everyone here wants an encore with Bob."