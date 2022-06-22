John Mayer Urges Fans to Visit Yellowstone After Flooding, Says He's Planning 'Amazing Events' There

The musician's plea comes just over a week after the area experienced historic flooding causing the park to close

John Mayer is doing his part to help his community in Big Sky Country.

The musician, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday to ask for the public's help as part of Yellowstone National Park remains closed following historic flooding that took place in the area early last week.

Mayer shared that the community he has called home for "over a decade," Park County, Montana, is struggling as it is located near an entrance to the famous park and "thrives on tourism."

"Though the park is closed, other incredible landmarks and businesses remain open for business, and the area is safe, beautiful and still well worth visiting," he wrote on Instagram accompanied by a carousel of snapshots from the area. "I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them."

Mayer told his followers that he will return to the area after his current tour and that he looks "forward to seeing you there."

"I am planning some really amazing events that you won't want to miss," Mayer wrote. " I'll be sharing more of what this incredible community has to offer, and you'll see for yourself just why I fell in love with the place"

He then shared a way for his followers to support the area and flood relief efforts from afar by texting "FLOOD22 to 41-444."

"I just won't be able to thank you enough. I truly hope to see you there," he concluded.

Officials closed off the Yellow Stone National Park entrances in Montana and Wyoming to inbound traffic on June 14 after record rainfall in the area created hazardous conditions — including flooding, mudslides, rockfalls, and road and bridge failures.

In a news release from June 18, the park announced that they would begin allowing visitors to access the south loop of the park Wednesday, June 22.