Image zoom Splash News; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have arrived at the 18th-century French château where they will tie the knot this weekend.

The “Cool” singer and the Game of Thrones star were all smiles as they arrived at the beautiful Château de Tourreau in the southern town of Sarrians on Thursday.

Their venue, once a private estate, is now used for events and as luxury vacation accommodations.

Spanning 17 acres, the historic property boasts gardens, orchards, streams and an 82-foot-long pool. The home, which is 249 years old, according to its Facebook page, can sleep 29 guests, and includes 16 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

According to a listing on Trip Advisor, which touts the château as one of the “most exquisite private estates in Provence,” guests can book the entire property for $4,656 per night with a three-night minimum stay.

Located near the “golden triangle” (made up of Avignon, St Rémy and Aix-en-Provence), the remarkable home is protected by iron gates, and the grounds are surrounded by trees.

Image zoom An aerial photo of the chateau taken on June 13. Splash News

Trip Advisor also notes that the abode is a “staffed property,” so there’s no need to bring your own chef or butler. Other rental amenities include a pool table, a game room, a shared tennis court, and a playground.

According to the home’s Facebook page, the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also stayed in the abode during a trip to Provence last fall.

The estate was founded by the “bourgeois” Tourreau family in 1612, and developed slowly over the next 150, according to the venue’s website. The chateau that stands today was completed around 1770 and survived the French Revolution, during which its owners supported the King.

Image zoom Splash News

Turner and Jonas’s celebration there will mark the second ceremony for the pair, who wed in Las Vegas in May after the Billboard Music Awards — footage of that ceremony, which naturally included an Elvis impersonator, was shared by Diplo on social media.

The surprise ‘I dos’ took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel, which has also been home to some other famous marriages, including Britney Spears’s short-lived 2004 marriage to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, which ended 55 hours later with an annulment. Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow famously married at the chapel in 1969, as did Paul Newman and JoAnn Woodward in 1958. The venue also hosted the vows of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in 1987, and Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., who celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in 2018.

Image zoom

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Jonas and Turner were planning a more traditional ceremony in Europe for this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

The couple have been in France for a week now, exploring Paris as they prepare for their nuptials. Last Thursday, the superstar couple were spotted outside the Hôtel Costes after dinner out with friends.

Then over the weekend, both Turner and Jonas posted the same sweet selfie about to share a kiss on a bridge over the River Seine, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Image zoom Splash

Famous friends and family members have also been arriving to France.

Joe’s older brother and bandmate Kevin, 31, and Kevin’s wife Danielle, 32, have touched down in Paris as well. Danielle shared a photo with their daughter Alena, 5, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Joe’s younger brother Nick, 26, and Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, 36, (who also married at a grand, historic home, the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India, last year) shared a sweet photo from what appears to be the Chateau.

“It’s in the air…[heart],” Chopra captioned the balcony shot.

While fans of the pair have known for months that they were planning a wedding in France, none other than Dr. Phil McGraw revealed that the actual date of the ceremony is getting very close.

“Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” the talk show host commented on Turner’s Eiffel Tower post. His comment was captured by the account Comments by Celebs, prompting fans to wonder how McGraw, 68, knows Turner and Jonas — and to note the humor in who ended up revealing plans for the wedding.