Burnin' Up! It's 107 Degrees Where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Getting Married in France

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner might not be feeling so cool at their wedding in the South of France this weekend.

The pair, who are holding their second ceremony at an 18th century chateau in Sarrians, Provence, will be tying the knot during a heat wave that French officials are calling “exceptional,” according to a translation of the Ministry of Solidarity and Health’s website.

Weather.com reports that temperatures reached 107 degrees on Friday, with the predicted high for Saturday and Sunday being 104 and 103 degrees, respectively. Local news outlet La Provence indicated that the temperature in nearby Gard hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit), breaking an all-time record.

AccuWeather issued a “red warning for extreme high temperatures” for the region, and warned people in the area against spending too much time outside.

“Each of us, even in good health, is threatened,” the website reads, noting that the elderly, people with chronic illnesses and people who are isolated are at a higher risk. “Athletes and people who work outdoors should be careful of dehydration and heat stroke. Pay particular attention to children.”

The government agency also urged people to call a doctor if they feel faint, and told residents to check on others in their area who may be at risk at least twice a day.

“During the day, close shutters, curtains and windows,” the statement continued. “Ventilate at night, Use fans and/or air conditioning if available. Otherwise try to go into a cool or air-conditioned environment (supermarkets, cinemas …) two to three hours per day. Wet your body several times a day with an atomizer, a washcloth or taking showers or baths. Drink at least 1.5L of water per day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Continue to eat normally. Do not go out during the hottest hours (11h-21h). If you must go out, wear a hat and light clothes. Limit your physical activities.”

Turner and Jonas beat the heat on Saturday by throwing a pool party at the Château de Tourreau, a historic estate where they kicked off their celebrations. The couple were spotted spending time with the groom’s brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, plus their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Many of the gathering’s participants carried drinks while lounging by the estate’s grand pool.

The Game of Thrones actress was photographed in the casual white ensemble she arrived at the venue in earlier that day before changing into a bikini and white robe for their aquatic fête, while Joe swapped his slacks for a pair of red-and-white trunks.

Their French ceremony marks the second wedding for the couple, who officially tied the knot in Las Vegas in May following the Billboard Music Awards. The pair have been in France for a week now, exploring Paris as they prepare for their nuptials.

Last Thursday, the superstar couple were spotted outside the Hôtel Costes with friends after dinner.

Then over the weekend, both Turner and Jonas posted the same sweet selfie showing them about to share a kiss on the Seine River bridge, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

While fans of the duo have known for months that they were planning a wedding in France, none other than Dr. Phil McGraw revealed the actual date of the ceremony.

“Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” the talk-show host commented on Turner’s post of the Eiffel Tower picture.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the two were planning a more traditional ceremony in Europe for this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”