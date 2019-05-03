All About a Little White Wedding Chapel, Where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Had Surprise Ceremony

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot Wednesday night in one of the most famous wedding venues in the world — and one that’s witnessed the “I dos” of numerous celebrities.

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones star wed in front of a handful of friends and family members following the Billboard Music Awards, Turner’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE. The setting was Las Vegas’s Little White Wedding Chapel and their officiant, of course, was an Elvis impersonator. After the ceremony, during which Joe’s brothers and bandmates Kevin and Nick served as groomsmen, the couple posed on a pink Cadillac in the venue’s famous “Tunnel of Love” drive through.

The newlyweds are far from the first famous faces to pass through the chapel, however. Britney Spears’s short-lived 2004 marriage to her childhood friend Jason Alexander started here. (It ended 55 hours later with an annulment.) Spears wore a baseball cap for her ceremony and was walked down the aisle by a hotel bellman.

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow famously married at the chapel in 1969, as did Paul Newman and JoAnn Woodward in 1958. The venue also hosted the vows of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in 1987, and Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., who celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in 2018.

Other celebrities who’ve married or renewed their vows at the site, according to its website, include Michael Jordan, Ricki Lake, Sinead O’Conner, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks.

Mary Tyler Moore married her first husband Richard Meeker here. Judy Garland married Mark Herron, Joan Collins wed Peter Holm, and Rita Hayworth said “I do” to Dick Haymes — all three were the leading ladies’ fourth husbands.

Joe and Turner’s wedding was well timed, as the future of A Little White Wedding Chapel isn’t certain. The venue is currently for sale for the first time in 68 years, Architectural Digest reported in April, with an asking price of $12 million.

“With an established business and global name recognition, I feel this is an amazing value,” Realtor Steve Khalilzadegan of Savi Realty stated in a release obtained by the New York Post. “It is a rarity to have such a truly iconic Las Vegas landmark come to market.”

The current owner, Charolette Richards, whom the chapel’s website hails as “the wedding queen of the west,” has run it since 1951. She recently told Fox 5 Vegas, “It’s been a wonderful time, but it’s someone else’s turn. I need to slow down and let someone else take over.”

A Little White Wedding Chapel is open 24 hours a day, and bills itself as a full-service venue. The bride and groom can rent gowns and tuxes on site (though Turner chose to sport a jumpsuit), get their hair and makeup done, and choose flowers.

Inside, there are actually several small venues to choose from, including the Chapel L’Amour, which Turner and Joe selected; the titular Little White Wedding Chapel; the Crystal Chapel; and the MJ Chapel, presumably named for alum Michael Jordan. Outside, options include a gazebo or the famous drive-through Tunnel of Love.

In addition to live streaming ceremonies on its website, the chapel will also have a staff photographer and videographer capture the big moment. Joe and Turner’s was also broadcast on Instagram Live courtesy of producer and DJ Diplo, who was in attendance.

They even offer an option to have a custom message engraved on a set of champagne flutes or an “eternity lock” to commemorate the occasion, among plenty of other swag like key chains and bumper stickers.

Love birds in a rush can apply for a marriage license on site for $77. The chapel’s website notes that “a couple who are unrelated and are both at least 18 years old may be issued a marriage license in Clark County.” Proof of age is required, and both parties “must appear at the Marriage License Bureau in the County Courthouse.”

Joe and Turner plan to host a second wedding in France this summer, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal” when they say “I do” again. “But the wedding is still in Europe, the source says.”