Joe Biden Decries 'Ugly' Attacks on Flight Attendants, Says Fines Will Double for Mask Violators

"If you break the rules, be prepared to pay," Joe Biden said as the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration see a rise in harassment amid mask mandates

President Joe Biden had some harsh words for unruly air travel passengers — and backed them up by setting new penalties.

"Tonight, I'm announcing that the Transportation Safety Administration — the TSA — will double the fines on travelers that refuse to mask," Biden, 78, said during a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

He added, "If you break the rules, be prepared to pay."

"And by the way, show some respect," the president added to viewers. "The anger you see on television toward flight attendants and others doing their job is wrong. It's ugly."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) oversees incidents involving travelers while they are aboard an aircraft. As of Tuesday, they reported that already in 2021 there have been a total of 4,184 unruly passengers with 3,057 of those incidents being mask-related.

Under the FAA's zero-tolerance policy, they've given out more than $1 million in fines so far this year, the agency reported in mid-August.

A single passenger can get slapped with a maximum of $37,000 per violation, however, the FAA notes that one incident can result in multiple violations.

Biden's announcement coincided with the TSA's Thursday announcement that they are doubling their fines for mask violators, too. TSA oversees all public transportation on the ground, including airports, trains, buses, and more. They operate independently from the FAA although their policies overlap.

TSA said their civil penalties for those who violate federal mask mandates is now in a range between $500 to $3,000 — with repeat offenders getting the higher fines. Previously, their civil penalties ranged from $250 to $1,500.

"Wearing a mask protects the traveling public and all of the personnel who make the travel experience safe, secure, and comfortable," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement. "We will continue to enforce the mask mandate as long as necessary to protect public health and safety."

TSA Administrator David Pekoske added, "We appreciate the majority of travelers each day who voluntarily follow the requirement, but find this action necessary to maximize the protections for those who use and work within the transportation system, and to contain COVID-19. By doubling the range of penalties, we seek to reinforce the importance of voluntary adherence."

The federal mask mandate for public transportation created by TSA was implemented on Feb. 2 and has been extended until Jan. 18, 2022.