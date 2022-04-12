The flight was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport after multiple attempts to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York failed

JetBlue Passengers Beg To Exit Plane After Failed Landings: 'We Have to Get Off'

A video trending online captured JetBlue passengers aboard a plane pleading to be let off the aircraft after multiple attempts to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York were not successful due to severe weather.

On Thursday flight 1852 was scheduled to make a landing at JFK from Cancun, Mexico the airline confirmed to PEOPLE, but was diverted after four aborted landings to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where it touched down successfully.

Rather than let passengers off, the plane waited out the storm before taking off to go back to JFK.

But while there, one passenger was filmed getting up from his seat and pleading with airplane staff to allow passengers off the plane — his remarks filmed in the since viral video.

"[People are] panicking," said the man. "People are sick back there. We have to get off this plane. It is dangerous. We tried to land four times already. It is dangerous. We are scared to fly. We want to get off ... We're six hours. It is a three-hour flight. It's not your fault, it's not their fault, we just want to get off!"

"I don't care about JFK," he added to the flight attendants, as his fellow passengers said they didn't feel safe going back up in the air. "It is our lives. It's our lives, I'm sorry. People are sick back there. People are fainting. People are throwing up. A little respect for human beings."

Told by a JetBlue employee that not everyone on the flight wanted to get off, other passengers began speaking up, expressing their desire to exit the aircraft.

"How long can we sit on this?" the man asked.

A spokesperson for JetBlue told the PEOPLE that the airline eventually did return to JFK as planned and landed safely. No injuries were reported.

"The safety of our customers and crew members is our first priority, and our pilots are well trained to manage severe weather. On April 7, flight 1852 with service from Cancun to JFK diverted to Newark due to severe weather over JFK," said the spokesperson.

"The aircraft remained on the ground for 60 minutes and once it was safe to do so, departed again for JFK where it landed and customers on this international flight could properly clear U.S. Customs and Immigration. No injuries were reported, and we apologize for the inconvenience this weather-related diversion created."