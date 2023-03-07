Jessica Simpson Shares Cheeky Photos from Getaway with Eric Johnson: 'Stole My Lover' for the Weekend

Jessica Simpson is embracing her sexy side with her husband.

The couple struck a few sultry poses in a carousel the singer and style mogul shared on Instagram Monday.

A stunning woodsy scene served as the backdrop for the first photo of Simpson and Eric Johnson, 43. The two also posed on a deck before getting cheeky in a snap that shows Johnson holding Simpson's leg up.

They were joined by a couple of friends in Simpson's photo carousel, which ended with a romantic photo of her and Johnson sharing a kiss.

"Stole my lover and friends for the weekend," Simpson captioned the post.

For the occasion, Simpson donned a fabulous animal-print coat with knee-high platform boots, adding a unique touch with oversized red sunglasses. She traded in her head-turning coat for a striped denim button-up in other photos, while Johnson kept things casual with a flannel, jeans, and Nike sneakers.

In April, Simpson opened up to PEOPLE about married life to Johnson, with whom she shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3, plus son Ace Knute, 9.

Playfully teasing that she will "lose count" of anniversaries and other monumental moments within their relationship as the years go by, Simpson said, however, "I feel like every moment with us, we're growing as long as we're communicating, and our love is only deepening."

"I feel like Eric and I learn from each other so much," she continued. "I feel like we're stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning."

Simpson and Johnson met back in 2010 when a mutual friend invited Johnson to a party. The couple went on to tie the knot in July 2014.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Simpson said that her own relationship — and how in love she is — makes her question other couples who aren't willing to learn and grow with one another.

"If you're in a relationship and it feels like it can't ever reach a deeper or a more connected level, I don't know," she said. "I just feel like [Eric and I are] somehow always sinking into something deeper and better."

"[If you're with somebody] that doesn't make you feel heard or safe or put you on a pedestal, or just honored in a way, it's not worth it. If you can't be authentically yourself while you're madly in love with somebody, you're not in the right relationship," the mother of three added. "It's not serving you at all, or the other person, and it's selfish."