Jesse Tyler Ferguson Apologizes for Posting 'Constipated' Vacation Photo of Dan Levy: 'I Looked Cute'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Dan Levy just shared a hilarious Instagram exchange.

Ferguson, who's vacationing in Italy with his husband Justin Mikita and a group of friends, including Levy, shared a series of Instagram photos on Monday of their adventures. "I live here with these people now," he quipped in the caption.

One picture features the entire group posing on a rustic set of outdoor stairs. Levy is clutching a glass of wine and isn't smiling while he stares at the camera.

"Cool you used the shot where I look constipated. Cool cool," he joked in the comments section.

The actor pals kept the joke running over the next couple days as Ferguson followed up with an Instagram Story on Thursday that features the two walking in an Italian piazza — their backs to the camera. Ferguson edited a thought bubble above his head with the caption, "I'm sorry I posted pictures of you that you think you don't look good in…but I really looked cute in them."

The Modern Family star closed out the funny banter with a photo of Levy wearing dark sunglasses and looking pensively in the distance during their travels. "Here's a photo where you look really hot," he wrote, clearly trying to make up for his past choice.

Along with the all-in-good-fun photos, the Take Me Out actor shared a vacation snap with Mikita. The couple lounges side-by-side on yellow chaise that perfectly complement the dreamy lemon tree behind them.

In May, Ferguson revealed a video shared on Instagram that he and his husband are expecting another baby.

There is a lot of really horrible stuff going on in the world right now, so Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you," Ferguson said. "We are expanding our family.