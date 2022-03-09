Jennifer Lopez Joins Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages Cruise Line: 'Jenny from the Dock'

The cruise line shared a hilarious video of the superstar and businessman discussing the partnership while on a FaceTime call

Jennifer Lopez is teaming up with Virgin Voyages, the adults-only cruise line founded by British billionaire Richard Branson.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Virgin Voyages announced that it launched a partnership with the superstar. She will become an investor as well as the brand's Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer.

"My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain," said Lopez, 52, per the news release. "Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me.

She continued, "I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages' dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos."

Lopez's responsibilities will include "sailor experience development with an emphasis on well-being and fitness" and "design collaborations and entertainment co-creations," according to the release.

Virgin Voyages will also be exclusively introducing JLo Beauty as part of their on-board offerings, "bringing Jennifer's amazing products to the high seas for the first time."

Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, which also owns the airlines and space travel company of the same name, called Lopez one of the "most talented" and "hardest working people" in the entertainment industry.

"We knew immediately that we wanted Jennifer to be a partner and to help Virgin Voyages shape the future of travel on the high seas," he said. "I admire her as an artist, as an entrepreneur and as a person."

The cruise line shared a hilarious video to announce the appointment, showing Branson and Lopez discussing what the singer and movie star's official title should be.

"I already have a few options for you," said Branson on a FaceTime call as he begins singing and playing the piano.

"Don't be fooled by the ship that I got. I am now Jenny. Jenny from the dock," Branson sang in a nod to the star's popular song "Jenny from the Block."

In response Lopez then says, "You know what. Let's just tackle the title thing later. I am just excited to share our gorgeous ships with the whole world."

Branson announced his vision for Virgin Voyages and it's first ship, Scarlet Lady, in 2019, noting that he wanted to launch the line because he's never been a fan of cruising and was looking to reinvent the experience.

"I've never been on a cruise, I've wanted to go on a cruise," he told PEOPLE. "That's why we started a cruise line, just to try to create a cruise ship that was fun, and that was for adults."

The sailings are all 18+, have a no-tipping policy and include a variety of adult-friendly offerings like a tattoo parlor, drag brunch, a blow-dry bar and a multitude restaurants.