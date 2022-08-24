Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were 'Attentive Only to Each Other' on Honeymoon at Lake Como, Italy: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted at Lake Como, Italy, on Tuesday, three days after their Georgia wedding celebration.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, took a ride aboard a speedboat on the lake, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. Additionally, the pair were spotted dining at a historic hotel on the lake.

A source who saw the pair at the restaurant tells PEOPLE, "They were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else."

The source added, "They seemed to very much enjoy the evening, as they arrived when the sun was still high and stayed on well after dark."

Another source that saw the pair Tuesday night tells PEOPLE, "Someone asked them for a selfie with them and they just did it. They are really down to earth people."

On Wednesday afternoon they explored the lakeside town of Menaggio, according to a third source. "They just queued up for ice cream like everyone else, and wandered into shops. They acted normally, even if they had bodyguards with them," the source said. "They are just going out and mingling."

The source added that they kept their outing low-key and "went unnoticed for quite some time."

Lake Como is a popular summer getaway north of Milan is a favorite of celebrities, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Madonna and Sting. George Clooney famously owns a villa on the picturesque body of water, which is ringed by historic homes and resorts.

The trip marks a quick return to Europe for the pair.

They also visited last month following their Las Vegas nuptials, and enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris. After flying out from Nevada on July 21, they were photographed around the French capital and even spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours the following day.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, they were "like two teens... very loving, very attentive."

Lopez and Affleck also spent time around the city with their kids, visiting sights including the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay.

Lopez then traveled to the Italian island of Capri, where she performed at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala. The Mediterranean destination, located just off the Amalfi Coast, is another A-list vacation hotspot. Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have all visited recently.

Lopez and Affleck also celebrated her 52nd birthday here last summer, and were seen dining out and strolling through town before boarding a yacht.

The pair's return to Europe comes after they hosted a wedding ceremony and celebration in front of family and friends at Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah on Saturday.

Some stars in attendance included Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller.

On The JLO

Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at Saturday's ceremony, with Affleck in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. Photographs showed them walking down a white aisle followed by their children. Popular podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

Preparations for the big celebration included a marquee on the estate with white chairs set up for guests surrounded by greenery and white flowers, an all-white piano, elegant tables set up on a riverfront dock and a platform for a fireworks display.

A source notes that the have history with the Southern location.

"Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around," the source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who were first engaged in 2002 and split in 2004. They rekindled their romance in April 2021.

"They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then," the source adds.