Jennifer Lopez Partners with Virgin Voyages for Exclusive Five-Night Cruise Meant to 'Empower' Fans

A voyage designed by Jennifer Lopez is coming to the high seas!

After announcing her partnership with Richard Branson's cruise line, Virgin Voyages, in March 2022, Lopez — or "Jenny from the dock," as Branson dubbed her — has unveiled a special cruise called "Limitless Voyage," coming this spring.

The five-night trip will set sail aboard the Scarlet Lady from April 14-19 and follow the cruise line's "Dominican Daze" itinerary, beginning and ending in Miami with stops in Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Virgin Voyages private beach club on the island of Bimini

But the journey isn't all about soaking up some sun topside. Lopez's Limitless Labs organization, which focuses on empowering women with "equal access to education, opportunities and capital for women," according to a press release, is the inspiration behind the exclusive trip.

"My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my fans to live their lives without putting limits on what they believe they can achieve," Lopez says.

Virgin Voyages

She adds: "Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas."

Aboard the ship, passengers can take advantage of networking opportunities and panel discussions with women entrepreneurs, and still make time for relaxation during morning meditation classes or a treatment at the ship's spa.

As the voyage is focused on empowering women, Lopez and Virgin Voyages are gifting 50 cabins on the ship to "hard-working Latina entrepreneurs through the non-profit, Grameen America," the release states.

"It's exciting and inspiring to see the impact Jennifer's having through all she does, not just in the entertainment industry, but also through her business ventures and her support of women's entrepreneurship with Limitless Labs," says Branson.

The British billionaire, who also founded the airline and space travel company in the Virgin Group, adds that Lopez "brings so much passion to all of her projects, so it was the perfect opportunity to take that energy and spirit and together create a voyage unlike any other."

Virgin Voyages

Along with announcing her partnership with Virgin Voyages in 2022, the "Ain't It Funny" singer revealed she would be both an investor of the brand and take on the role of Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer.

Her responsibilities under this new role include "sailor experience development with an emphasis on well-being and fitness" and "design collaborations and entertainment co-creations," according to a press release.

Virgin Voyages launched in 2019 as the first all-inclusive adults-only cruise line, and gained attention for its unique, grown-up friendly on-board features like a tattoo parlor and blowout bar.