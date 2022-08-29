Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Stroll Hand in Hand as Italian Honeymoon Continues

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their love in Europe.

The honeymooners were photographed holding hands over the weekend as they walked through the streets of Como, Italy, taking in the sights and stopping for lunch at Villa Passalacqua.

Lopez, 53, wore an off-white, long sleeve crochet dress, accessorizing with a white fedora, patterned handbag and neutral platforms. Affleck, 50, was dapper in a light blue button down shirt, white pants and matching sneakers, plus sunglasses.

"Laglio is a lovely place to spend a honeymoon. It was chosen by [George] Clooney [who has owned a villa there for two decades] and will have also struck them too, and they evidently really enjoyed it and were happy about spending time here," Roberto Pozzi, mayor of Laglio, a village in Lake Como where the couple spent time, told PEOPLE.

A second source says that the stars seemed smitten when spotted out and about on the streets.

"They very much seemed in love. He was very hands, often caressing and lovingly touching her," the source said of Affleck's affection for Lopez. "They are very much in love as a couple. There didn't seem to be even the slightest tension amongst them.

"Their eyes were full of love for the other, particularly hers. This was really evident in seeing them," they added.

The couple was seen in Milan last week, after celebrating their marriage with a ceremony in Georgia earlier this month.

Last Thursday, the newlyweds shopped at high-end stores and stopped to pose for fans waiting to see them outside Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli.

They were also spotted dining at a historic hotel in Lake Como. A source who saw the pair at the restaurant told PEOPLE, "They were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else."

The source added, "They seemed to very much enjoy the evening, as they arrived when the sun was still high and stayed on well after dark."

Lopez and Affleck also explored the lakeside town of Menaggio, according to another source. "They just queued up for ice cream like everyone else and wandered into shops. They acted normally, even if they had bodyguards with them," the source said. "They are just going out and mingling."

The source added that they kept their outing low-key and "went unnoticed for quite some time."

This is the stars' second time in Europe in a matter of weeks, as they headed to Paris last month following their Las Vegas nuptials. After flying out from Nevada on July 21, the couple was photographed around the French capital and even spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours the following day.

Lopez and Affleck exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, Aug. 20. at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Her bridal wardrobe included three custom Ralph Lauren gowns, and the groom coordinated his look in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo featuring a white dinner jacket.

The pair first began dating in July 2002 and split in 2004. They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, and Lopez told PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."