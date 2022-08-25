Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Holding Hands in Milan While on Their Honeymoon  

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the pair “didn't have eyes for anything else” while spotted on their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy 

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

Published on August 25, 2022 11:45 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock (13272159ah) Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Photo: Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making their way through Italy hand in hand.

The couple, who celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in Georgia last weekend, were seen shopping in Milan, Italy, Thursday.

Lopez, 53, dressed in all white, sporting a crop top with high-waist pants and a fedora. She accessorized with gold jewelry and beige high heels. Affleck, 50, kept things casual in blue jeans and a matching button-up shirt over a white tee.

The two stopped to pose for fans who were waiting to see them outside Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock (13272159e) <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> and her husband <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Lopez and Affleck were spotted dining at a historic hotel in Lake Como, Italy. A source who saw the pair at the restaurant told PEOPLE, "They were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else."

The source added, "They seemed to very much enjoy the evening, as they arrived when the sun was still high and stayed on well after dark."

Another source that saw the pair Tuesday night told PEOPLE, "Someone asked them for a selfie with them and they just did it. They are really down to earth people."

On Wednesday afternoon they explored the lakeside town of Menaggio, according to a third source. "They just queued up for ice cream like everyone else, and wandered into shops. They acted normally, even if they had bodyguards with them," the source said. "They are just going out and mingling."

The source added that they kept their outing low-key and "went unnoticed for quite some time."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock (13272159az) <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> and her husband <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

The trip marks a quick return to Europe for the pair.

They also visited last month following their Las Vegas nuptials, and enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris. After flying out from Nevada on July 21, they were photographed around the French capital and even spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours the following day.

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their marriage last weekend with a party held at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

The celebration included a traditional southern-inspired, family-style dinner on Friday. The main ceremony was held on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was covered with thousands of candles.

Everyone in attendance at Saturday's main event wore white.

Officiated by Jay Shetty, the ceremony drew some A-list guests, including Affleck's best friend Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. Top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, were also in attendance.

Kevin Smith told PEOPLE this week that he "felt lucky" to be among the 135 friends and family members in attendance.

"These kids are in love, man. Deep, f— crazy love," he said. "And that wedding would make even a hardcore cynic believe in romance, believe in love. And they earned it.

"Going there took two flights, and I was like, 'This is a real pain in the ass,' " he joked, "but my God, I thank the Lord I went because I got to witness something that I'll never forget, and it wasn't even my wedding. It's the kind of wedding that makes you love your wife even more. You know what I'm saying?"

He shared, "It was profoundly beautiful."

