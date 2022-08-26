Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look 'More in Love' Every Day While on Honeymoon: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making the most out of their Italian honeymoon.

The couple, who celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in Georgia last weekend, are "really soaking up" the sites — and the shopping — in Milan, Italy, says a source.

The pair are "walking around, mingling, walking in and out of shops and of course [giving] lots of loving attention to each other," the insider said. "Every day, they are more in love."

The newlyweds were spotted shopping in the northern Italian city on Thursday. They made their way to jeweler Cartier, Bottega Veneta and Valentino as well as a camera shop, according to multiple sources.

The two also stopped to pose for fans who were waiting to see them outside the shop of Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli.

"They were very kind and available with all their fans," a second source told PEOPLE.

For their day out, Lopez, 53, donned a white crop top, high-waisted pants and a fedora. She accessorized with gold jewelry and beige heels. Affleck, 50, wore jeans and a blue button-up shirt over a white tee.

Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Lopez and Affleck were spotted dining at a historic hotel on Lake Como, a popular summer vacation spot favored by celebs. A source who saw the pair at the restaurant told PEOPLE, "They were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else."

The source added, "They seemed to very much enjoy the evening, as they arrived when the sun was still high and stayed on well after dark."

Another source that saw the pair Tuesday night told PEOPLE, "Someone asked them for a selfie with them and they just did it. They are really down to earth people."

The pair continued the Italian adventures by exploring the lakeside town of Menaggio on Wednesday afternoon, according to a third source. "They just queued up for ice cream like everyone else, and wandered into shops. They acted normally, even if they had bodyguards with them," the source said.

The source added that they kept their outing low-key and "went unnoticed for quite some time."

The trip marks a quick return to Europe for the newlyweds.

They also visited Europe last month following their Las Vegas nuptials, and enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris. After flying out from Nevada on July 21, they were photographed around the French capital and even spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours the following day.

The pair's return to Europe comes after they hosted a wedding ceremony and celebration in front of family and friends at Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday.

The celebration included a traditional southern-inspired, family-style dinner on Friday. The main ceremony was held on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was covered with thousands of candles.

Officiated by Jay Shetty, the ceremony drew A-list guests, including Affleck's best friend Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. Top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, were also in attendance.