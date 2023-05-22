Jeannie Mai Jenkins Surprised Husband Jeezy with Trip to Vietnam for 2nd Anniversary — See Photos (Exclusive)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins had a special surprise in store for her husband Jeezy to celebrate their anniversary.

"Taking my husband, Jeezy, to Vietnam was a long awaited adventure," the TV personality, 44, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "When Jeezy and I met, we bonded over the similarities and differences of our cultures. Now that we have a daughter blending our worlds, it gives even more meaning to explore Vietnam together as a multicultural family."

The Real alum spent a year and half planning "the perfect customized experience" with the help of Your Travel Nation to mark the couple's two-year wedding anniversary.

Ryan Tu

"I actually took a year and a half to plan this trip. Jeezy had no idea where we were going until we boarded the actual plane!" she shares. "Our trip was very specific in that I wanted to try our hand at everything the locals do, from cooking, fishing, to even farming. All I gave my husband was a list of what to pack, and the rest of the trip fell into place perfectly."

For the day of couple's anniversary, the travel agency organized "the most romantic dinner on the beach of Danang overlooking the horizon," Mai Jenkins recalls.

"It was a pivotal moment for me as I reflected on the fact that 40 years ago my mom made a courageous boat escape in pursuit of safety and freedom, and now I get to experience Vietnam in an entirely new perspective with my husband," she says.

In an exclusive travel diary, the the America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation host shares her favorite moments — from visiting Yen Tu Mountain to enjoying the local cuisine at a night market.

Ryan Tu

The couple visited Yen Tu Mountain, one of highest peaks in the Northeastern Vietnam, which is known for its beautiful landscape and being a center of Buddhist teaching.

Mai Jenkins shares, "My husband and I have only read about the magic around Yen Tu Mountain. Climbing this mountain together gave us a whole new spiritual connection."

Ryan Tu

Mai Jenkins and Jeezy also made their way to Vietnam's central coast where they ventured through rice paddies. "Bike riding is our favorite past time as a family," she says. "Never would I have imagined us riding through the peaceful rice paddy fields of Ga Noi, Hoi An."

Ryan Tu

Never ones to turn down an adventure, the pair also did some sightseeing on a motorcycle. Mai Jenkins believes this mode of transportation might be the best way to travel through the Southeast Asian country: "I don't think you've seen Vietnam, until you're seeing it on the back of a xe om."

The couple made sure to sample the best local cuisine at a night market. She reveals, "I am obsessed with night wet markets. It's the most wholesome way to connect with locals and learn new ingredients and foods."

Ryan Tu

The trip also served as a reminder of the couple's engagement.

Jeezy had initially planned to pop the question in Hoi An back in April 2020 but had to change course when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their vacation.

"When Jeezy proposed to me, he decorated his condo to look like Hoi An. It brought the memories of our engagement full circle when we were finally in Hoi An for the first time," she says.

Despite the change of plans, the couple tied the knot in April 2021 in an intimate backyard ceremony at their home in Atlanta. Last year, the pair welcomed a baby girl named Monaco.

