Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Had a Steamy Photoshoot During Paris Vacation

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk are enjoying the city of love!

The Selling Sunset star, 45, gave fans a sneak peek into his romantic getaway in Paris with girlfriend Marie-Lou, including a NSFW photoshoot that the couple did together.

In a short video clip included in a carousel of photos from the trip on Instagram, a shirtless Oppenheim is seen sitting down on a chair as he embraces his topless girlfriend. A photographer zooms in on the couple as they pose and wrap their arms around one another

Additional shots in the post show Oppenheim taking in the sights of Paris, enjoying a candlelit dinner with friends and posing with Nurk, 25, in matching black turtlenecks. "My body is leaving but my heart remains," he captioned the post.

After first being spotted together in Mykonos earlier this summer, the pair have been inseparable. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Oppenheim opened up about his new relationship with Nurk and how it first took him by surprise.

"I thought at some point I'd be happy again with a woman — by no means did I think it would be this soon. I would've said probably two or three years before I was in a relationship," he said, referring to the period following his last serious romance with his co-star Chrishell Stause in 2021.

Despite the unexpected nature of their relationship, the reality star has been transparent about the future he hopes to share with Nurk.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he told PEOPLE. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."

Nurk agreed that she's "not even thinking about" having children for at least another ten years.

Richard McLaren

Before traveling to Paris, the couple returned to Mykonos earlier this month with Oppenheim's twin brother, Brett, and his new girlfriend, tattoo artist Samantha Abdul.

Nurk documented the trip on her Instagram Story and included a selfie alongside her boyfriend as they enjoyed a scenic helicopter ride over the Aegean Sea.

Oppenheim also shared a carousel of photos from the trip on Instagram, including a group shot where he was joined by Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet.

"1 birthday, 7 days, 60 friends, and 1000 awesome memories! #mykonos2022round2," Oppenheim wrote alongside the photos.