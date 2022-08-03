Jason Momoa Surprises Passengers, Serves Drinks on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'It's a Dream Come True'

Jason Momoa made a very special trip this week from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company Mananalu.

The 42-year-old actor surprised unsuspecting passengers by personally handing out aluminum bottles filled with the purified water.

TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video their aunt sent of Momoa handing out the bottles. The video had the caption, "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant."

The Aquaman actor also documented the special occasion on his Instagram page with his own video footage.

"Bright and early. It should be a good day. I'm going home to Hawaii with the babies, and we're doing something really cool, very cool, something like how it all started," he said as he headed to his Hawaiian Airlines flight.

The "babies" Momoa was referring to are his daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Of his inspiration for the activation, he explained that he questioned why he would always see plastic single-use water bottles on flights. "It's a dream come true...why can't we have aluminum? There's sparkling water, there's sparkling beer, there's soda, soft drinks. Why do I have to have this little single tiny water? So this is my first time being able to do this. So I'm going to make the announcement on Hawaiian Airlines...I'm excited I'm going home."

In his caption, Momoa further described his ultimate goal, and wrote, "My idea to create @Mananalu.water came to me while on a flight. I'm grateful for your support and it's an honor to have Hawaiian Airlines be the first airline to partner with Mananalu. We're on a mission to end single-use plastic. Drink one, remove one - For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove one plastic bottle from the ocean. We have removed 3 MILLION plastic bottles from the ocean this year. Don't stop making waves to save our beautiful planet. aloha j."

In June, Momoa was named the UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) Advocate for Life Below Water at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

Mainei Kinimaka/UN Environment Programme

The actor posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed his kids intently listening to his discussion at the conference.

"With great respect, admiration, and humility, I join the UN family and commit to the critically important work: to manage, protect and preserve the Ocean and all living creatures on our beautiful, BLUE planet," Momoa wrote in his caption. "We must seek to right the wrongs we have done against our children and grandchildren, turn the tide on our irresponsible stewardship, and build momentum for a future where humanity can once again live in harmony with nature."

Momoa concluded by giving a shout-out to his children, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet. "Papa loves you babies, mahalo for standing by my side."