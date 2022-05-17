Jason Momoa Apologizes After Taking Photos Inside the Sistine Chapel: 'I Love Your Culture'

The Aquaman star appeared in a workout video on his Instagram in which he said, "I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture"

Jason Momoa is apologizing for breaking the rules at the Vatican.

The Aquaman star, 42, appeared in a workout video on his Instagram Saturday, in which he addressed the photos he took inside the Sistine Chapel last week. "Want to send apologize [sic] for any disrespect i love your culture and history," he captioned the post, in part.

Momoa, who was in Italy filming Fast X, apologized for having taken photos at the landmark, where the use of mobile phones and cameras is forbidden.

"If you ever thought that I disrespected your culture, it wasn't my intention," the star said in the video, in which he was seen lifting weights while shirtless.

He also explained that "now that I can, I gave [the Vatican] a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple days off to go experience these places."

Momoa explained, "I found people really wanted to take pictures with me [there], which is very odd in the church Vatican looking at all this splendor."

While he said he didn't "get" why people would want to take pictures with him there, he went ahead and tried to appease his fans. "So I was very respectful and I asked for permission from what I thought would be OK," Momoa said in the clip, presumably referring to Vatican staff.

Of the gaffe, Momoa again apologized, saying, "I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. So if I did, I apologize. It wasn't my intention."

"I definitely paid to have that private moment and give a nice donation to the church," he added. "Sorry if I offended you."

Momoa, who has been linked to Eiza González since breaking up with Lisa Bonet, also said in the video that filming Fast X was the "time of my life" and that he is "so happy to be working for [Fast & Furious franchise owner] Universal."

Momoa will be joined by fellow newcomers Brie Larson and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior for the new film.