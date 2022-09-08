Jason and Brett Oppenheim Return to Mykonos with Girlfriends They Both First Met on the Greek Island

The group kicked off a week-long trip Wednesday sharing glimpses into the Greek getaway on Instagram

By
Published on September 8, 2022 06:34 PM
Marie Lou instagram
Jason Oppenheim, Marie-Lou Nurk, Samantha Abdul and Brett Oppenheim. Photo: Marie Lou/Instagram

Jason and Brett Oppenheim are embarking on another Greek vacation — this time, with their new leading ladies.

The Selling Sunset stars both shared a glimpse into the start of their "epic week" in Mykonos on Instagram.

The twins, 45, are joined by Brett's new girlfriend, tattoo artist Samantha Abdul, and Jason's new girlfriend, model Marie-Lou Nurk, both of whom they met on their previous vacation to the same island earlier this summer.

Jason Oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk. Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

Nurk, 25, posted on Instagram Stories Wednesday, sharing a selfie alongside Jason in a helicopter as well as a scenic shot showing an infinity pool with the Aegean Sea in the background along with the words "Hi Mykonos." She also shared a playful clip of Abdul and Brett riding in the back of a golf cart as the two smiled and laughed.

Brett posted a video of the group disembarking a helicopter along with the message "Arriving at the villa in Mykonos in style, about to have an epic week!"

Abdul shared an assortment of short clips to her story showing off the views.

On Thursday, she also shared a message in her Story clarifying a misunderstanding in which some of her followers thought that she had chartered a helicopter just to have a makeup bag she left behind flown to the villa. In reality, she said, the item was being transported to her on a regularly scheduled helicopter that would be arriving from Athens with other guests later that day.

Both Oppenheim brothers' romances began back in July on the tourist-friendly island.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Richard McLaren

Jason and Nurk's relationship when public earlier than the couple expected when they were spotted kissing in a parking lot in Greece in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS.

The pair opened up to PEOPLE about their new romance, including how they met. Nurk caught the eye of the real estate broker while they were both partying at Scorpio's on Mykonos. She agreed to a date, he recalls, with one catch.

"I asked her to dinner the next day," Jason said. "She said yes, but then an hour before dinner, she's like, 'Is it cool if my friends come?' I'm like, "Ah."

"I hate first dates," Nurk explained. "When you're stuck in the conversation and you just don't know if you like the person or not, then you have to do a small talk. I hate it."

Since going official, the couple have been jetsetting around the world on various vacations and enjoying some time in L.A., where Jason is based, filming Selling Sunset and attending red carpet premieres together.

Marie Lou instagram
Samantha Abdul and Brett Oppenheim. Marie Lou/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE in August, that Brett also met Abdul while vacationing in Mykonos in July and that the two "clicked right away."

Abdul's budding relationship with Brett comes months after the reality star had announced his split from model Tina Louise in an Instagram story in December in response to a follower's question.

The former couple had been dating publicly since April 2021. Jason split from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause in December 2021 five months after going public.

Related Articles
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Open' to Being a Husband After Meeting Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He Felt 'Overwhelmed' Keeping Relationship with Ex Chrishell Stause a Secret
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nürk on Cabo Vacation
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Catch a Little Sun' on Mexico Getaway
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Marie-Lou Nurk Admits She Invited Friends on First Date with Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim: 'I Hate Small Talk'
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Happy Every Day' with Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Life Is Great'
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jason Oppenheim's New Girlfriend? All About Marie-Lou Nurk
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Attend Second Red Carpet in a Week: 'Manic Monday'
*EXCLUSIVE* - Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim enjoys a dinner date with his new model girlfriend at Lava in Beverly Hills
Brett Oppenheim and New Girlfriend, German Tattoo Artist Samantha Abdul, 'Clicked Right Away': Source
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim Says New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Wants Him to Move to Paris
jason oppenheim kissing model marie-lou
Jason Oppenheim Seen Kissing Model Marie-Lou in Greece 6 Months After Chrishell Stause Split: Source
Jason Oppenheim Comments on Relationship Status with Mary-Lou. Mary-Lou Instagram
Jason Oppenheim Gives an Update on Model Marie-Lou, Who He Kissed in Greece: 'I Like Her'
Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause Celebrates Her Birthday Early With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim and Friends
Chrishell Stause attends the "Moulin Rouge" Los Angeles Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on June 30, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Chrishell Stause Says She's Sold 7 Homes This Year, but Acknowledges Real Estate Isn't Her 'Sole Focus'
Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Relationship Timeline
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline
Chrishell Stause Pride
Chrishell Stause Celebrates First Pride Month Since Announcing Romance with Partner G Flip