Jason and Brett Oppenheim Return to Mykonos with Girlfriends They Both First Met on the Greek Island

Jason and Brett Oppenheim are embarking on another Greek vacation — this time, with their new leading ladies.

The Selling Sunset stars both shared a glimpse into the start of their "epic week" in Mykonos on Instagram.

The twins, 45, are joined by Brett's new girlfriend, tattoo artist Samantha Abdul, and Jason's new girlfriend, model Marie-Lou Nurk, both of whom they met on their previous vacation to the same island earlier this summer.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk. Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

Nurk, 25, posted on Instagram Stories Wednesday, sharing a selfie alongside Jason in a helicopter as well as a scenic shot showing an infinity pool with the Aegean Sea in the background along with the words "Hi Mykonos." She also shared a playful clip of Abdul and Brett riding in the back of a golf cart as the two smiled and laughed.

Brett posted a video of the group disembarking a helicopter along with the message "Arriving at the villa in Mykonos in style, about to have an epic week!"

Abdul shared an assortment of short clips to her story showing off the views.

On Thursday, she also shared a message in her Story clarifying a misunderstanding in which some of her followers thought that she had chartered a helicopter just to have a makeup bag she left behind flown to the villa. In reality, she said, the item was being transported to her on a regularly scheduled helicopter that would be arriving from Athens with other guests later that day.

Both Oppenheim brothers' romances began back in July on the tourist-friendly island.

Richard McLaren

Jason and Nurk's relationship when public earlier than the couple expected when they were spotted kissing in a parking lot in Greece in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS.

The pair opened up to PEOPLE about their new romance, including how they met. Nurk caught the eye of the real estate broker while they were both partying at Scorpio's on Mykonos. She agreed to a date, he recalls, with one catch.

"I asked her to dinner the next day," Jason said. "She said yes, but then an hour before dinner, she's like, 'Is it cool if my friends come?' I'm like, "Ah."

"I hate first dates," Nurk explained. "When you're stuck in the conversation and you just don't know if you like the person or not, then you have to do a small talk. I hate it."

Since going official, the couple have been jetsetting around the world on various vacations and enjoying some time in L.A., where Jason is based, filming Selling Sunset and attending red carpet premieres together.

Samantha Abdul and Brett Oppenheim. Marie Lou/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE in August, that Brett also met Abdul while vacationing in Mykonos in July and that the two "clicked right away."

Abdul's budding relationship with Brett comes months after the reality star had announced his split from model Tina Louise in an Instagram story in December in response to a follower's question.

The former couple had been dating publicly since April 2021. Jason split from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause in December 2021 five months after going public.