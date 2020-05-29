New guidelines have been issued for several amusement park operators in Japan

Japanese Theme Parks Are Asking Attendees Not to Scream on Rides as They Reopen After Closures

Theme parks in Japan are about to be a lot quieter.

The East and West Japan Theme Park Associations has issued new guidelines as several theme parks begin to reopen after closures due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — including the suggestion that attendees try not to scream on rides, CNN reported on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The associations consist of more than 30 park operators in the country — including the operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, the Oriental Land Company, according to CNN.

Tokyo Disneyland first closed on Feb. 29 and has not yet announced a reopening date.

However, several other theme parks are beginning to welcome guests once again, under the new guidelines.

Image zoom Toshimaen amusement park Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

In addition to asking guests to keep their mouth closed on rides, the guidelines include more stringent cleaning procedures, implementing social distancing, wearing masks, and shorter customer service interactions.

"As a new style of customer service, even when you're wearing a mask, you can use a combination of smiley eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors," the guidelines say, according to CNN's report.

Performers and other employees whose jobs make wearing a mask difficult should stay at least one meter away from guests, CNN's report says.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened earlier this month with several changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Guests are now required to wear face coverings and temperature screenings are being taken at the entrance to the park, which is also limiting the number of guests allowed inside to only 30 percent of its normal capacity.

Image zoom Shanghai Disneyland Hu Chengwei/Getty

Attendees are also being given staggered entry times to minimize the number of people waiting to enter.

In an effort to keep people apart inside the park, colorful mats have been placed on the ground to show where guests should stand while waiting in lines for rides and performances.

Some amusement parks in the United States have slowly begun the process of reopening.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, announced this week plans to begin reopening on July 11, while Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will officially reopen on June 5.

Image zoom Disneyland Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

Those Florida parks will reopen with new measures in place to protect staff and guests from the spread of COVID-19, including additional screenings, increased sanitation, social distancing measures, temperature checks at all main entrances, contactless purchases for food and mandatory facial coverings.

Other theme parks in the U.S., including Six Flags, Universal Studios Hollywood, Busch Gardens, Legoland California and Knott's Berry Farm, have not yet announced reopening dates.