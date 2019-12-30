Japan Airlines Is Giving Away 50,000 Free Round-trip Flights to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

Image zoom

Japan Airlines will give away 50,000 free round-trip tickets to international visitors next summer. But the lucky winners won’t be jetting off to the country’s capital.

In an effort to diversify tourism outside the capital during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Japan Airlines is giving away trips to lesser-visited cities — but the winners won’t get to choose their destination.

The airline’s website explains that when contestants send in their application form, they will see a list of four possible destinations where they could be sent. Hopeful travelers can search more than once to see different combinations of cities.

Overlapping with the dates of the Olympics, the contest’s travel period runs from July 1 to September 30.

Applications must include the city from where they’re departing, the day, the number of people traveling (can be for groups of up to four) and what time of day they wish to depart. If the application is successful, winners will receive an email within three days, letting them know where they’re going.

In order to enter, applicants must be members of the Japan Airlines loyalty program (JAL Mileage Bank), so sign up today ahead of the contest opening in late February. The contest is only open to those who are registered with the program in a country outside of Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 24 through August 9 and the following Paralympics will last through September 6. The Japanese government believes 10 million people will pour into the country for the athletic events alone this year.