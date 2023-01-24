Jana Kramer Takes a Girls' Trip to Luxury Anguilla Resort: 'Favorite Way to Come Back to Me'

"Here’s to the next few days of peace, fun, intention, and laughter," wrote Kramer alongside a series of Instagram photos taken at Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection

Published on January 24, 2023 07:00 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnpU_1cuNJC/ kramergirl Verified I’ll just be teetering on this cliff and laughing with @sara_brice if anyone needs me….. @malliouhanaauberge @aubergeresorts Edited · 4d
Photo: Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana Kramer is soaking up the sun in Anguilla.

The country singer, 39, chronicled her recent Caribbean getaway through a series of Instagram posts during the weekend that included her friend Sara Brice, a gorgeous two-piece string bikini, and a stay at the Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection.

"Here's to the next few days of peace, fun, intention, and laughter with my girl @sara_brice," wrote Kramer alongside pictures of the two posing next to the clear-blue Caribbean ocean water at nighttime.

According to the first of five Instagram posts from the 3-day getaway, the two girlfriends met during the Blake Shelton and Friends cruise in 2012 and "haven't stopped laughing" ever since.

During their trip, Kramer and Brice stayed at an ocean-front resort, described on its website as a "bright, contemporary aesthetic defined by robin's egg blues and bright yellows [that] invoke the island's unique sense of place, while expansive private terraces let you take in the glorious tropical surroundings."

Kramer gave a glimpse of the resort in a video where she showcased its panoramic view of the water, a performance by an all-girl quartet, and the tropical destination's various flowers full of colorful accents.

She dedicated time to take in the island's beauty by relaxing on a boat and watching the sunset on the last day of the trip and referred to it as "my favorite way to come back to me" in her last set of pictures from the vacation.

During the boat ride, she wore a colorful red and blue bikini highlighting her toned abdomen as she took in the last moments of her girls' trip.

The One Tree Hill explained after her 39th birthday in December that she was excited to "continue to grow, learn, heal and connect with others along the way," as she began a new year of life.

"38 was a year of an immense amount of growth and healing through some very hard things and as I look at who I am now at 39 I'm actually proud of myself and it felt really good to feel that," she wrote in an Instagram post in honor of her birthday.

"For the first time probably ever I've started to love who I am," she explained, adding that she had a breakthrough at a recent therapy session.

