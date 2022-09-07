James Bond-Themed Superyacht Called '007' Sinks Within Yards of Greek Beach

"In trying not to be sunk, he sailed closer to shore," a boat owner who watched the event unfold said of the captain's actions

By
Published on September 7, 2022 12:20 PM
Calling James Bond, a superyacht named 007 has sunk. The 49 metre vessel ran aground off the Greek island of Kythnos on Friday (2 Sep) night.
Photo: Lambros Dertilis / SWNS

Five passengers aboard a superyacht named in honor of British superspy James Bond had to be rescued after it capsized and began sinking yards away from a Greek beach Friday.

The 160-foot superyacht named "007" experienced a GPS malfunction around 50 feet from the beaches of Kolona Bay on the Mediterranean island of Kythnos, SWNS reported.

"They say that the captain had some depth problem and he hit the bottom," a boat owner said about the vessel's captain, per SWNS

"In trying not to be sunk, he sailed closer to shore, in less than 10 meters depth — and that's how the ship got to that position." Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the incident, added SWNS.

"The coastguard was immediately aware and sent help in the night," the local continued, per SWNS.

"Next morning they put an antipollution perimeter," the boat owner continued. "It appears there was no diesel leakage or damage to the scenery."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to SuperYacht Times, the "007" was developed by Aegean Yachts in 2006 and can accommodate up to 10 people. It also has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure.

In true James Bond style, however, the identity of the owner has not been revealed.

Calling James Bond, a superyacht named 007 has sunk. The 49 metre vessel ran aground off the Greek island of Kythnos on Friday (2 Sep) night.
Lambros Dertilis / SWNS

The sinking of the 007 follows the demise of a 131-foot superyacht named My Saga, which capsized nine miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy in August.

Shocking footage released by the Italian coast guard showed the vessel sinking stern-first near the Catanzaro Marina.

According to the BBC, "the Italian coast guard rescued all nine people on board – four passengers and five crew. The outlet reported the ship was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing and it is still unclear what caused the yacht to sink.

Related Articles
Superyacht Sinks in Italy
WATCH: Superyacht Capsizes and Sinks Off the Coast of Southern Italy in Shocking Video
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021
James Bond Producer Says Next 007 Movie Will Be a 'Complete Reinvention' After Daniel Craig's Exit
Disneyland
Disneyland Opened on This Day in 1955! Celebrate with Some Incredible Vintage Photos of the Park
JTF Apologizes to friend Dan Levy for posting "constipated" vacation pic: "i really looked cute in them
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Apologizes for Posting 'Constipated' Vacation Photo of Dan Levy: 'I Looked Cute'
2D31HY4 Composer Monty Norman arrives at the High court in London where he is involved in a libel action over a newspaper article which reported that he did not write the James Bond theme.
Monty Norman, Composer of James Bond's Iconic Theme Music, Dead at 94
dev patel
Real-Life Celebrity Heroes
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Plane Catches Fire After Landing at Atlanta Airport
People Tested: Coffee Maker
We Tested the Best Camping Coffee Makers for Your Next Outdoor Adventure
Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London
Jason Momoa Apologizes After Taking Photos Inside the Sistine Chapel: 'I Love Your Culture'
Area 51
The Storming of Area 51: A Covert Journey to the Heart of America's Worst-Kept Secret
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Reveals Why She Stays in Airbnbs When She's Playing and What She Can't Travel Without
carry on luggage
The Best Carry-On Luggage That We've Tested
Finneas, Billie Eilish
A History of Oscar-Nominated James Bond Themes: What (and Who!) Won and When
Willa Air
New Airline Willa Air to Serve Social Influencers and Content Creators — First Stop, Coachella
Carnival Vista
CDC Drops Cruise Ship Travel Warning Level, But Says All Passengers Should Be Vaccinated