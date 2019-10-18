Image zoom Getty

Boston, Massachusetts is home to many famous sites — Fenway Park, Boston Common, the Freedom Trail — but perhaps no spot in Beantown is more photographed than a one-block alleyway in Beacon Hill.

Acorn Street is paved with river stone and boasts historic architecture and a seriously charming old-school New England feel. It’s so camera-friendly, in fact, that it’s often dubbed the most photographed street in the entire country, most recently by the Boston Globe.

Located in one of the oldest and most expensive areas to live in the city, Acorn Street was once home to artisans and general laborers, but has become a serious tourist destination.

A quick scan of the “Acorn Street” location tag on Instagram surfaces photos of influencers, ballerinas, newly engaged couples, dogs, fitness gurus and more, all posing on the alluring street.

According to the Globe, anywhere from dozens to hundreds of tourists swarm the passageway daily.

RELATED: Star Tracks: Celebs on Vacation

Image zoom Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty

Built in 1823, the street has maintained much of its original feel despite the modernization of the city around it. Visitors are drawn to the untouched stones, red brick sidewalks and multi-level townhouses decorated with American flags, gas-lit lanterns and swathes of hanging ivy.

For many, it’s a step back in time to the New England they’ve read about in history books. For others, it’s the perfect backdrop for their next Instagram post.

Image zoom Getty

There are less than a dozen townhouses on the small street, the majority of which cost between $1 and $3 million. The Acorn Street Association was created in the 1980s to protect the original stones, which the city wanted to pave over. But in the last decade, the Globe reports, the organization works primarily to protect the street from being overrun by visitors who are technically trespassing.

Instances of tourists climbing onto stoops and even using selfie sticks to take photos into people’s windows have been reported.

“Tourists are welcome to click a quick picture at the top or bottom of the street but access is limited and the privacy of the owners needs to be respected,” reads the Association’s website. “Please remember that people live here; we are happy to share our view but please consider your fellow visitors as well as the residents as you pass by!”

Image zoom

Professional photographers are asked to obtain a permit — ranging from $375 for one hour to $3,000 for the full day — to take photos on the street, and signs are posted making this request known. Many photographers choose to ignore them, however, according to the Globe.

Though some residents would prefer a little more peace and quiet, others enjoy meeting tourists and teaching them about the history of the area, the outlet reports.

No need to skip the site altogether — just be sure to be respectful as you snap that selfie!