Is the Sanderson Sisters' House Real? All About the Real Places from the Original 'Hocus Pocus' and the Sequel

Turns out the Sanderson sisters' cottage is not just a bunch of hocus pocus!

With all the hype surrounding the long-awaited sequel, fans of the Hocus Pocus franchise are itching to keep the nostalgia alive. One of the best ways to do it may be with a spooky trip to Massachusetts, where the first movie was filmed, or Rhode Island, where the sequel called home.

But is the Sanderson sisters' lair actually a real place? The answer is… sort of. And you can actually visit most of the real-life locations used to film Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2.

Locations in the original Hocus Pocus

Pioneer Village: Salem 1630/Facebook

Salem in the 1600s

Location: Pioneer Village in Salem, MA

Known as America's "first living history museum," Pioneer Village is home to Thackary Binx — aka everyone's favorite black cat — and all exterior shots of the Sanderson sisters' ominous cottage. Perfect for history buffs, the village recreates what life was like for settlers during the 1600s in Salem. Though it was built in 1930, the museum reflects an accurate representation of the thatched-roof cottages people lived in at the time.

Google Maps

Max and Dani Dennison's House

Location: 4 Ocean Avenue in Salem, MA

Although it is a private residence, fans can still reminisce while passing by the real Salem house that was used to portray Max and Dani's home in the movie. The iconic residence where Max and Allison summoned the Sanderson sisters with their spell book is a must-see on any Hocus Pocus-themed tour. Executive director of Destination Salem, Kate Fox, advises that although the current owners of the property are "really good sports" about people stopping to take pictures of their home, visitors should still make sure to be respectful of the private space.

Google Maps

Max and Allison's School

Location: Phillips Elementary School, 56 South Washington Square in Salem, MA

Now an apartment complex, the former elementary school is known for the dramatic scene where Max, Dani and Allison tried (and failed) to burn the Sanderson sisters alive in the school's furnace. While no longer a school after its closure in 1992, lovers of the film can still gawk at the exterior of the property and even take a few pictures while they're at it!

Getty

Allison's House (Ropes Mansion)

Location: 318 Essex Street in Salem, MA

If you thought Allison's house was impressive in the movie, wait until you see it in real life. The historic Ropes Mansion dates back to the 1720s and is currently owned by the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem. Fans will remember the exterior of the home from scenes where Max takes Dani trick-or-treating, before realizing the mansion belongs to his crush, Allison. Book a tour of the mansion and enjoy the surrounding gardens on the property.

Getty

Town Halloween Party

Location: Old Town Hall; 32 Derby Square in Salem, MA

Visitors beware! This location might just put a spell on you. Hocus Pocus fanatics will recognize Salem's Old Town Hall from the infamous party scene where Bette Midler performed "I Put a Spell on You" to distract the townspeople from Max's witchy allegations. Enjoy a guided walking tour to hear more about the history of this Salem treasure.

Locations in Hocus Pocus 2

Backgrid

Salem in the 1670s

Location: Chase Farm, 667 Great Rd in Lincoln, RI

To some fans' dismay, the cast and crew of Hocus Pocus 2 did not return to Salem to continue the Sanderson sisters' story. Instead, Salem in the 1670s was built as a set in Lincoln, Rhode Island, on Chase Farm. While the temporary set no longer stands, fans can still visit the farm to enjoy a leisurely hike or take in the lush green landscape.

John Phelan/Wikimedia

LaSalle Academy

Location: 612 Academy Ave in Providence, RI

While lovers of the franchise will have to see the sequel to know exactly how LaSalle Academy fits into the plot, crews were spotted filming inside and outside of the private Catholic school in October 2021.

Kenneth C. Zirkel/Wikimedia

Cranston Street Armory

Location: 310 Cranston St in Providence, Rhode Island

Built in 1907, the Cranston Street Armory is a historic Rhode Island landmark that Disney reportedly paid $70,000 to film in, according to The Providence Journal. Due to its tall ceilings and vast space, the armory is the perfect place for special effects involving flying witches.