Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper on Tropical Vacation Getaway in Rare Instagram Photo

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper — who share 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — first started dating in spring 2015 before calling it quits in 2019

By
Published on August 29, 2022 10:15 AM
Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper in Rare Photo from Tropical Vacation Getaway
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper. Photo: Irina Shayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk and ex Bradley Cooper are having fun in the sun!

On Sunday, the supermodel, 36, uploaded a post on Instagram featuring various photographs of herself on a tropical getaway.

In the carousel, Shayk included one smiley snap of herself and ex Cooper, 47, where she can be seen wearing a floral bikini and mesh leggings while resting her head on the actor's shoulder.

Other images show Shayk posing beside some pigs on a beach, while the final shot sees the Sports Illustrated model lying in the center of a heart drawn in the sand.

Shayk captioned her post with a single red heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shayk and Cooper first started dating in spring 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four years of dating.

The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions following their breakup, even posing for photographs at a BAFTA Awards afterparty in 2020 and walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. the following year.

While appearing on the cover of Elle in March 2021, Shayk gave a rare comment about her co-parenting relationship with Cooper.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she said. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

She also praised the A Star Is Born actor's parenting skills, calling him "the most amazing dad."

RELATED VIDEO: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship "Changed" After A Star Is Born, Says Source

Cooper has been romantically linked to Huma Abedin as of late, with a source telling PEOPLE on July 20, "They are dating but it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet."

While the couple is in no rush to get serious, sources said it's a good match between the actor and political staffer, 46.

"Bradley is fascinated by her. Huma is very international and has seen and done so much," an entertainment insider said of Abedin, who has been an aide and adviser to Hillary Clinton for more than 25 years. "He finds this intriguing and challenging."

Abedin and Cooper were reportedly first introduced by their mutual friend, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, earlier this spring, and have been quietly seeing each for months.

Related Articles
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Huma Abedin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin 'Still Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source: 'It's Casual' 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Huma Abedin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Are Dating: Source
Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center on January 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement
Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline
Bradley Cooper,Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper
Bradley Cooper on How Becoming a Dad Impacted His Self-Esteem: 'Everything Changed'
Bradley Cooper,Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper
The Sweetest Things Bradley Cooper Has Said About His Daughter Lea De Seine
Bradley cooper and Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Recalls 'Hands-on Dad' Bradley Cooper Taking Daughter on 2-Week Trip with 'No Nanny'
Huma Abedin, Anna Wintour, Bradley Cooper
14 Times Celebrities Played Matchmaker
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper Smiles While Walking Arm-in-Arm Together with Ex Irina Shayk in New York City
Huma Abedin
What to Know About Huma Abedin, Who Is Dating Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Recalls a Director Once Mocked the Fact He Had 7 Oscar Nominations, at a Party
Bradley Cooper; Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper Says Ex Irina Shayk's Support at 'Nightmare Alley' Premiere Was 'Very Special'
Bradley Cooper,Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper
Bradley Cooper on Why His Daughter Was Disappointed by Her Christmas Gift: 'I Couldn't Deliver'
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's Relationship Timeline
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Relationship Timeline
Khloe Kardashian's Ocean Photoshoot is Interrupted by Nieces North and Penelope
Khloé Kardashian's Nieces North and Penelope Crash Her Bikini Photoshoot: They 'Won't Let Me Live'