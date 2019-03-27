'Intoxicated' American Airlines Passenger Allegedly Urinated on Crew Member's Luggage Mid Flight

An American Airlines passenger missed the bathroom during a recent flight from Chicago to Charlotte.

An unnamed female flyer allegedly urinated on a suitcase belonging to a member of the crew in the middle of the flight, a representative for the airline tells PEOPLE.

Upon landing, the crew called the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, who responded to the incident.

“Due to an intoxicated passenger, American Airlines requested law enforcement meet flight 1344 once it arrived in Charlotte at 12:52 a.m. last Thursday,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement.

According to a police report, the suspect and the crew member did not know each other, and no motive was given for the act. Contrary to the statement from the airline, the report cites two separate victims and two pieces of luggage with a $100 property damage value.

The incident is currently under investigation. When contacted for comment, the CMPD said the case had been transferred to the FBI. A representative for the agency did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It is unclear whether any official criminal charges have been filed. According to the police report, the incident is classified as a “miscellaneous non-criminal or other/unlisted non-criminal” offense.

This is far from the first time a passenger has relieved themselves in an improper area while flying. In August, an American man was arrested for allegedly urinating on another passenger who was asleep in the business class section.

The police told Japan Today that the suspect drank at least four glasses of champagne and one cup of sake before the alleged incident, and said the victim was seated two rows behind him. When he was arrested upon landing, the suspect denied the allegation and said he had no recollection of the action.