Internet Detectives Have Discovered That the Iconic Friends Fountain Is Also Featured in Hocus Pocus

The internet has been broken once again, and it’s all thanks to one familiar fountain.

It seems the online community has just discovered that the iconic fountain from Friends’ opening credits is the same one featured in the cult-classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus — and fans of both could not be any more excited.

The fountain in question is one any fanatic of the ’90s sitcom is surely familiar with — Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Joey and Phoebe all dance around it as the show’s theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” plays during the opening scene.

What many fans don’t know, however, is that said fountain is stationed on the Warner Bros. lot in L.A., despite being portrayed as located in Central Park in NYC.

Turns out, this same set was used to film Hocus Pocus, the 1993 fantasy-horror flick starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy that many Halloween-lovers turn to on a yearly basis. Also based far from L.A. — in Salem, Massachusetts, to be exact — characters Max, Dani, Allison and Binx can be seen hanging out in front of the fountain while celebrating the potential demise of the Sanderson sisters at one point during the movie.

Differences in lighting, props and editing are to thank for taking the fountain from New York to Salem without a blink of an eye — for example, the N.Y.C. skyline is edited in for the Friends scenes, while colorful trees and leaves can be seen in fall-themed Hocus Pocus.

Though it’s hard to determine who exactly discovered this phenomenon first as many people have posted about it on social media, Paul McGuire, the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Communications at Warner Bros. confirmed to House Beautiful that it is indeed factual.

I was today years old when I found out that the fountain from Hocus Pocus is the same as the one shown in Friends pic.twitter.com/VBBhMUeFfF — 🎃spooky mollie 👻 (@mollie_luise) October 6, 2019

So Hocus Pocus and Friends filmed scenes in front of the same fountain and row of houses. My mind is officially blown. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1E8Ga7PwBy — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) October 6, 2019

Fans of both franchises will also be happy to hear that they can actually visit (and take pictures in front of!) the famous fountain, which is now officially part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood. The fountain was moved from the Warner Bros. Ranch to the main studio lot earlier this year in order to preserve it.

Warner Bros. Studios is hosting a “Friendsgiving” Tour this November in celebration of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, where the fountain will be put on display to the public for the first time ever. The tour will cost $139 a person and includes a 90-minute tour through the backlots, including Stage 24, where the show was primarily shot.