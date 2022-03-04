"The three became belligerent, wouldn't put their masks back on, and were rude and confrontational with flight staff," said an official with the Houston Police Department

International Flight Diverted to Houston After Passengers Cause Disturbance for Being Refused Alcohol: Police

An AeroMéxico flight from Toronto to Mexico City was diverted to Houston following an incident involving three passengers, PEOPLE can confirm.

On Thursday just before 4 a.m., flight 617 arrived at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, CNN reported. The alleged disturbance unfolded when two men and a woman were told they couldn't consume alcohol by a flight attendant, KHOU-TV reported.

"The three became belligerent, wouldn't put their masks back on, and were rude and confrontational with flight staff," said a Houston Police Department public information officer per KHOU-TV. "The flight attendant advised the pilot who then made the decision to divert the flight to Bush Intercontinental."

Houston Texas police Credit: Getty

The passengers also allegedly refused to cooperate with COVID-19 safety protocols on the plane, CNN added.

" ... All three individuals kept refusing to cover their faces with their masks, were rude, confrontational and appeared to be intoxicated," said HPD spokesman Kese Smith per CNN.

KHOU-TV reported that the woman and one of the men were taken to Houston's Sobering Center while the other man was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The man had a "no-entry to the U.S. stipulation."

In an email to PEOPLE, Augusto Bernal, a spokesperson for Houston Airport System, confirmed the flight took off to Mexico City after the incident.

"Houston Police and CBP met the aircraft once it landed to respond to the disturbance reported onboard. Three passengers were removed from the flight and shortly thereafter it departed to Mexico City," said Bernal in the email to PEOPLE.