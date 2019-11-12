Inside United Airlines' Completely Customized Star Wars Plane That Just Made Its First Flight

A version of this story originally appeared on travelandleisure.com.

United Airlines is bringing the force to 36,000 feet in their newest partnership with Star Wars.

In conjunction with the franchise’s upcoming film, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the airline has added an out-of-this-galaxy airplane to its fleet for fans who only dream of being aboard a Millennium Falcon.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800 is complete with a themed exterior paint design — the tail has a lightsaber on it — and a safety video featuring film favorites including Yoda and Chewbacca.

For it’s first flight, from Houston George Bush Intercontinental to Orlando International Airport, passengers were welcomed on the plane with the movie’s iconic soundtrack playing as they board and were given a themed amenity kit featuring tissues, ear plugs, a toothbrush, and products by skincare company Sunday Riley.

The interior of the plane also has a plaque signifying the partnership and headrests embossed with emblems of the film’s dueling factions, the Resistance and the First Order.

“United Airlines and the Star Wars franchise share a common goal: connect people and unite the world,” Mark Krolick, United’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to join forces and help promote the concluding chapter of the Skywalker story, while at the same time enlisting help from our new friends from the Star Wars universe to demonstrate the importance of safety for our customers and colleagues.”

Whether passengers are heading far, far away or out of state for a quick trip, the Star Wars-themed plane will be flying throughout the U.S., Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean. United Airlines passengers aboard this epic plane will also receive a commemorative pin up until the film’s release on Dec. 20.

Following the announcement, the airline’s MileagePlus members now have the opportunity to bid on Star Wars-themed experiences including the opportunity to attend the premieres of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in Los Angeles and London or a travel package for four to visit Star Wars filming locations in Jordan.

United Airlines also recently announced their partnership with sleep management app Timeshifter to help passengers kick jet lag while flying to a new time zone.

May the flight be with you.