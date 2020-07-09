Inside the Utah Resort where Kylie Jenner Vacationed: 'I Love It Here'

Kylie Jenner has been getting some R&R while vacationing at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

The reality star, 22, has been documenting her trip to the dreamy Southwest hotel on her Instagram page over the last several days, captioning her initial post “be back soon.”

The remote hotspot, which has attracted celebs like Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Drew Barrymore, is a Kardashian-Jenner family favorite. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima celebrated his 25th birthday at Amangiri in May 2018, and sister Kim visited for her 37th birthday the previous October.

In her Instagram pictures, Kylie captured the natural splendor of the desert setting, as well as the resort's five-star facilities.

In one post captioned, “I love it here,” she stands in front of a crystal-clear pool. In another, she poses in front of a day bed with a canyon backdrop

Amangiri is located within the Grand Circle, the largest concentration of national parks in the U.S., and offers 360-degree views of the surrounding desert, plateaus and mountains.

The serene decor at the resort has a color scheme inspired by its natural surroundings. Each suite also opens up to a private terrace, and a water pavilion with a sauna, steam room and cold plunge pool are available.

The on-site spa reflects the “holistic principles and healing traditions of the Navajo people,” according to the hotel’s website, and includes treatments ranging from the standard facials and massages to more specialized offerings like Flotation Therapy, where one floats in warm saltwater from the Dead Sea (bathing suits optional).

Kylie was joined on her trip by her 2-year-old daughter Stormi. The toddler is featured in several photos, standing in front of a koi fish pond in an adorable spa robe in one and joining her mom in exploring the resort in another.

“Seize the day,” Kylie captioned her latest post from Utah, featuring a breathtaking view of the canyons.