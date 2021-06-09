Inside the Kardashians' Glam Lake Tahoe Vacation Rental (Where the Real Housewives Also Stayed!)

The 17-bedroom, 18-bathroom estate is set on five acres of land in the California hotspot

This massive mansion in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., has been a magnet for celebrity guests!

Thursday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians saw the famous family vacationing at the stunning chalet-style property for a winter getaway - playing in the snow, competing in a scavenger hunt, and doing a sentimental Secret Santa with all the kids in tow.

As mentioned on KUWTK, the Kardashian-Jenner family rented the home out through the vacation rental platform Vrbo, where the 17,000-square-foot estate is currently listed for $6,348 a night on average, depending on the length of stay and season. Boasting 17 bedrooms (with 24 beds), 18 bathrooms and five acres of land, the property had more than enough space for the entire clan to spread out.

Eagle-eyed reality TV fans may have noticed that the expansive rental was the same one that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast stayed at when they traveled to Lake Tahoe for the second episode of Season 11, which PEOPLE reported last month.

"The house that I booked for this trip is huge. It's 17,000 square feet, " Rinna said of the rental in an interview during the episode, noting that she and the ladies needed to get back to nature amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a good home," she later told Beauvais. "It's gorgeous."

In addition to the many guest rooms, the property also includes several areas for guests to hang out and entertain - which both sets of reality stars took advantage of during their stay. A movie theater, game room, wet bar and indoor pool were all on hand, as well as a hot tub and fireplace overlooking the famous lake on the rooftop.

The Kardashian-Jenners spent plenty of time chatting out on the roof deck while the younger kids played in the snow - and Khloé Kardashian even used it as the backdrop for some home videos which she planned to put in a time capsule.

The Real Housewives also enjoyed the outdoor space: "This might be the best view I've ever seen from a house," Minkoff remarked while she was up on the top deck.

The luxurious home - which was also once featured on The Bachelor, according to the Vrbo listing - certainly comes with a hefty price tag, but it also seems to be in high demand. As of Wednesday afternoon, the property appeared to be booked solid through late October 2021 on both Vrbo and Airbnb - so if you want to host your own glamorous getaway, you better plan ahead.

