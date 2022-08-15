Inside Teresa Giudice's Honeymoon in Greece with Husband Luis Ruelas

Love is in the air for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas!

The RHONJ star, 50, is enjoying a honeymoon in Greece with her new husband after tying the knot on August 6.

Both Giudice and Ruelas have been giving their Instagram followers an inside look into their romantic island getaway and revealed they're staying at a luxury hotel called Calilo, located on a remote part of Ios island.

As seen on Ruelas' Instagram Story, the newlyweds enjoyed a scenic helicopter ride before arriving at the tranquil retreat.

Once they reached the hotel, Giudice gushed over how beautiful it was in her Instagram Story. "This is the land of love. Look how beautiful! It's all about the love here," Giudice says as she pans over a heart-shaped stone in the hotel's lobby.

Her Story continued with photos of the hotel's mosaic exterior and a sculpture that spells out the word "love." She also shared a photo of a swing resting over a pool of water, similar to the one she is seen happily swinging on in Ruelas' Story.

Louie Ruelas/Instagram

After admiring the hotel's love-filled designs, the reality star snapped a photo of her husband sporting a light blue button down as they made their way to the beach.

Ruelas also captured a video of Giudice in a blue bikini as she blows a kiss to the camera. To round out her romantic adventures, the reality star posted a photo of a Greek salad that she ate on the idyllic beach.

The couple got married in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens with 220 guests in attendance.

Their marriage was celebrated by family and friends, including Giudice's four daughters – Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 – whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe. Ruelas' sons David and Nicholas were also at the wedding.

While the televised ceremony was attended by a number of RHONJ and Bravo stars, Giudice's brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga did not make an appearance. Ruelas' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the ceremony.

After meeting in 2020 at the Jersey Shore, the couple got engaged a year later at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

Before the engagement, Giudice opened up about the possibility of marrying Ruelas during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last March.

When host Andy Cohen asked whether the couple was talking about tying the knot, Giudice replied, "I mean, you know, I feel it, so we'll see what happens."

"I really feel like he's my soulmate," she later added.