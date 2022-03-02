The Australian actress and comedian traveled with close friends to Mexico to celebrate her 42nd birthday at One&Only Palmilla

Inside Rebel Wilson's 'Spectacular' Birthday Weekend in Cabo — Plus, the Villa Where She Stayed

Rebel Wilson is living it up in luxury for her 42nd birthday!

The Australian actress spent the past few days in Mexico at the One&Only Palmilla, a celebrity-favorite resort on the edge of the stunning Baja Peninsula.

Wilson was joined by several of her close friends, including British television presenter and actress Carly Steel; Australian actor, musician and presenter Hugh Sheridan, and Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma.

"Birthday weekend," she captioned a photo of the group boarding a private jet for the journey south of the border.

Upon arrival at the five-star resort, located in San Jose del Cabo at the very tip of the peninsula, Wilson and her guests were greeted with a margarita cart and a cactus created entirely out of chocolate congratulating her on her upcoming role as host of the BAFTAs.

The welcome was complete with a sighting of whales spouting of the shore directly in front of the villa's sweeping coastline views.

Wilson shared a photo of herself enjoying her welcome cocktail and sporting a bright turquoise suit and coordinating blue-and-white hat from the resort.

At night, the birthday festivities were complete with a Mexican-inspired dinner featuring locally sourced seafood and produce, a decadent birthday cake and piñata filled with candies, a mariachi band, and a fireworks show.

"Biggest birthday surprise with these besties #CaboCapers 👯‍♀️," the star wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the group enjoying the fireworks.

The crew stayed in the private Villa Cortez, a four-bedroom beachside residence designed in the style of Mexican hacienda.

Nightly rates at One&Only Palmilla start at $1,500. The resort does not disclose pricing for Villa Cortez, according to a representative.

Located on One&Only Palmilla's idyllic beach, Villa Cortez's private pool, gardens, and lavish entertainment areas offer direct access to one of Los Cabos' only swimmable beaches.

Taking over the villa for the celebratory weekend, Rebel and friends enjoyed relaxing poolside in the sun while posing for photos with balloons spelling out 'Rebel's Fiesta.'

Wilson took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday and her luxurious trip.