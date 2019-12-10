Inside The Private Suite — a Luxury Terminal Used Just by Stars & Those Willing to Pay for Privacy

Image zoom Lizzy Mathis and Jessica Alba The Private Suite Instagram

When it comes flying the friendly skies, some celebrities are living the high life in their very own luxury airport terminal.

Established in 2017, The Private Suite is an exclusive terminal at Los Angeles International Airport that allows the rich and famous to go through security and fly on any commercial airline without being spotted by the paparazzi or selfie-hungry fans.

Located on a gated and guarded compound away from the public terminals, The Private Suite offers five-star services for its VIP members — which can include everything from makeover services to having a doctor at your beck and call.

While notoriously private about its clientele, The Private Suite has already seen the likes of Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe, Gabrielle Union, Lindsay Vonn and Vanderpump Rules‘ Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz through its doors.

And they are just the celebrities willing to reveal their air secrets on social media.

Inside The Private Suite

While the rest of us stand in a myriad of lines, The Private Suite users go through a dedicated TSA screening and customs and immigration processing are also on-premise.

From there, flyers can relax in their own private suite complete with its own bathroom, food-service pantry, a two-person daybed, and an unobstructed view of the tarmac.

Aside from its lavish amenities, The Private Suite offers complimentary meals, in-suite massages, manicures, haircuts, parking and detailing for personal cars, and even a concierge doctor to its clients before their flight.

Behind each door is a suite catering for every travel need a celeb might have

Each suite is staffed with an eight-person team: two people who cater to the client before their flight, one person to walk them through security, and one person who — while never seen — deals with all their luggage.

Additionally, members have access to a shower spa and a video-conference studio on-site.

Inside The Private Suite

From their private suites, The Private Suite travelers are driven directly to their awaiting aircraft in BMW 7-Series sedans.

Though anyone can become a member, it does cost a pretty penny to use the service. Currently, the annual membership fee is $4,500, with each domestic one-way flight costing members an additional $2,700 while each international one-way flight costs $3,000. However, members allowed to bring three extra guests free of charge.

The pricing for non-members is $3,500 for domestic flights and $4,000 for international flights, each covering up to two companion passengers.

Inside The Private Suite

Chrissy Teigen revealed her secret to traveling in style over the weekend, responding to Twitter user who asked her about whether stars have to deal with the same long lines and delays as everyone else when they’re at the airport.

While she didn’t name The Private Suite specifically, she did mention a members-only terminal that seemingly offered the same VIP services offered by the company.

Chrissy Teigen

“There is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. They do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car,” she tweeted, adding “I know. I know,” seemingly predicting readers’ reactions to the extravagance.