Inside Property Brothers Stars Jonathan and Drew Scott’s 41st Birthday Party in Mexico

Image zoom Annalee Belle

For Jonathan and Drew Scott’s 41st birthday, the Property Brothers celebrated south of the border!

The HGTV stars—along with 20 of their closest friends and family members— spent six days at the Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa ringing in the big 4-1.

After arriving on April 28 (the bros’ actual birthday), the group, which included Jonathan and Drew’s parents Jim and Joanne, and Drew’s wife Linda, kicked off the festivities at the resort with a private Game of Thrones viewing party complete with GOT themed cocktails.

From there, they enjoyed outdoor yoga overlooking the marina, beach volleyball and a spa day at the property’s world-class Relax Spa by Pevonia.

“What a way to spend our birthday. Let the fun begin.” Jonathan wrote alongside series of photos shared on Instagram. “And of course not even a trip to Mexico could keep us from @gameofthrones.”

While at the all-inclusive luxury resort, the group also hung out at its eight restaurants, four bars, two infinity pools and a plunge pool at the purple rooftop lounge.

“Who’d have thought our journey would take us here,” Jonathan shared in a sweet birthday tribute message to his twin on Instagram. “I’m blessed to have you as my best friend. I don’t take it for granted a single day.”

Drew also posted a gallery of throwback pictures, from baby photos through the awkward teen years to present day.

“We’ve been inseparable since the moment we were born,” Drew wrote alongside the album. “Thanks for all the support, the laughs and for being my bf for all these years. Love you and #happybirthday.”