After an elegant wedding ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, Ashley Iaconatti and Jared Haibon embarked on a European honeymoon that aligned with their preferred vacation style: jammed pack with R&R.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums stayed at Casa Angelina and Capri Palace in Italy, then hopped over the Adriatic Sea to Greece, where they spent time at the luxurious West East Suites — all of which they stayed at courtesy of Booking.com.

Iaconetti (who first appeared on Chris Soules’s season of The Bachelor) admitted to PEOPLE, “Jared and I are lazy travelers.”

“A perfect vacation to us is great food, a gorgeous property and a beautiful view to awe over, especially at sunset,” she added. “We booked our entire trip through Booking.com and the site made it really easy to preview the experiences to come.”

For the first portion of their trip, Iaconatti, 31, and Haibon, 30, hit the celebrity-favorite summer destination, Amalfi Coast, where they enjoyed top notch service, authentic cuisine and sunset views of the Mediterranean Sea. The pair (who met on season 2 of BiP) chose a romantic spot with Casa Angelina: an old fisherman’s house next to La Gavitella beach. Accessible via the resort’s lift and 200 steps, the reality stars got plenty of privacy — and a killer workout!

The “I Don’t Get It” podcaster showed off the incredible view in a beachy snap on Saturday.

“Amalfi ✅, up next is Capri and Santorini. I’m glad Jared listened to his wifey and decided to go with Italy & Greece for our honeymoon over Disney World,” she wrote on Instagram.

And by the looks of Iaconatti’s Instagram Stories, Capri did not disappoint. The newlyweds spent several days at Capri Palace resort, just about a mile away from the shores of Anacapri. The destination offers an outdoor mosaic swimming pool, a wellness center, and a private collection of painting and sculptures to enjoy.

For the grand finale, Iaconatti and Haibon will travel to Imerovigli, a quaint village in Santorini, Greece. They’ve reserved a room at the West East Suites, where guests “can admire the sunset from the restaurant, the bar or the heated infinity pool,” according to the hotel’s listing.

“We’re super excited that our room at our hotel in Santorini has a private pool,” Iaconetti said. “While there we are renting a boat and Jared’s going to drive it. I know he wants to do this to pretend to be Tom Cruise in a Mission Impossible movie.”

Ahead of their August wedding ceremony, Haibon opened up to PEOPLE about what he loves about his bride.

“I have such an appreciation for Ashley,” he says. “I’ve always loved her as a human being and as my close friend, but everything that’s happened over the past six months gives me an appreciation towards [her] that I don’t think I could’ve ever felt if we just started dating after season two of Paradise. Every time I look at her I feel so grateful that she’s by my side.”

And though Iaconetti has shed many tears over Haibon over the last three years, the wait was all worth it. The TV host shared: “This is the ideal man. Everybody needs to hold out for their Jared. If I knew he was going to turn out to be like this, I would’ve waited a couple more years!”