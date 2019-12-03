Image zoom Getty Images

Residents in a Milton, Massachusetts, neighborhood were having a casual chat outdoors when a massive evacuation slide fell from the sky and landed feet from where they were standing.

On Sunday, a Delta aircraft dropped a 6-foot emergency inflatable slide into a man’s yard while preparing to land at Boston Logan International Airport. No one was injured, according to the Boston Herald.

According to a statement from the FAA reported by the Boston Globe, the pilot of Flight 405, which was en route from Paris, noted a loud noise as the plane approached Logan. Airport workers later discovered the missing slide during an inspection.

“If it had hit us, we would have been dead — it’s that heavy,” Stephanie Leguia, one of the residents told the outlet. “And if we didn’t die — I hate to think of the alternative.”

The slide reportedly took out four tree branches on its way down. Leguia said she and her neighbor thought it was a “giant silver tarp” before find a “Boeing” logo printed on the object.

They notified authorities who confirmed it was an un-inflated evacuation slide.

A spokesperson for the airline told PEOPLE in a statement, “Delta is investigating an inflatable over-wing slide that was retrieved following an aircraft’s landing into Boston’s Logan Airport.” Adding, “The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power.”

The Boeing 767-300 went on to safely land at 12:01 p.m.

“Incidents like this one are extremely rare and we are thankful that no one was injured,” a spokesperson told the Herald in a statement. “Delta, in conjunction with the FAA, will be doing a full investigation into what happened.”

This is not the first time that the town, which is located under a busy flight route, has had something fall from the sky.

In 2010, the body of a North Carolina teenager who stowed away on a plane was found in Milton in 2010. It was reported at the time that he had likely hid in the wheel well when the plane took off from Charlotte and fallen during landing.