Iceland Plans to Reopen to Tourists in June — With a Few Stipulations

Iceland is lifting its coronavirus-based travel restrictions in a phased plan beginning May 15, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir announced Tuesday.

Currently, no one outside of the Schengen Area — a group of 26 European countries that allow free movement between their borders — may travel to Iceland. And those who travel to Iceland from within that area are required to self-quarantine for a two week period.

The new plan will allow visitors from Greenland and the Faroe Islands to visit without going into quarantine beginning Friday, May 15, according to Iceland-based magazine The Reykjavík Grapevine.

On May 25, the country will allow those from the Schengen Area to visit freely and on June 15, it will open up to tourists from the rest of the world, including the United States

All visitors, however, must choose one of three options to ensure that they will not spread the coronavirus to Iceland, which has reported only three new cases of the virus so far this month.

Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon, Iceland

The tourists can either go into an immediate two-week quarantine, get tested for the coronavirus upon arrival or present a clean bill of health from health authorities in their home country. Any visitors must also download Rakning C-19, a contagion tracing app.

The plan additionally stipulates that swimming pools can open on May 18 and gyms on May 25, with the public gatherings ban being lessened to allow for up to 100 people, up from 50.

Reopening to tourists may provide a boost to Iceland’s economy, as tourism makes up the nation’s largest percentage of export revenue. In 2016, the number of tourists in the country was 4.5 times the total Icelandic population, according to Forbes.

Iceland’s announcement comes about one week after Greece revealed it would reopen to tourists beginning on July 1. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNN that, similarly to Iceland, the country will provide COVID-19 testing at airports and temperature checks at hotels and local businesses.