I Went on a Cruise with the Property Brothers! What It's Really Like to Go Sailing with the Scotts

You might think a Property Brothers cruise with Drew and Jonathan Scott would be heavy on the home reno, but the minute I boarded Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas to go Sailing with the Scotts, I realized the twins would be doing a whole lot more than handing out décor tips.

It was no surprise the newly refreshed ship, which accommodates 3,344 passengers, was filled with die hard Prop Bros fans — 95% female, though I did spot a few happy husbands along for the ride. Everyone on board was eager to get their first glimpse of the brothers, which didn’t take long. Festivities kicked off with a “Sail Away” party, where cruisers mingled with the bros, took selfies, and shouted out questions during an impromptu Q&A.

On my five-day trip from Miami to the Bahamas, there were plenty more meet-and-greets and photo ops that let fans get up close and personal with the HGTV stars. Because the guys are in major demand on the boat, fans waited in line to get their money shot.

But just in case your eyes were closed when the camera clicked or you flubbed the first one, there were lots more opportunities for selfies. I have no doubt there was an influx of Scott brothers content across all social media networks during those five days.

Between the late-night limbo challenge, Newlywed-style love and marriage game show, and endless cocktails, I was entertained from start to finish. During a white party hosted by the guys, their whole family hung out and mingled with fans.

My personal favorite to watch was the karaoke challenge, though I didn’t dare belt out a tune.

Rates for this voyage started at $549 per person. For fans that want an even more personal experience, you can pay extra for an “Atlantis Aquaventure” with Jonathan or a Chocolatier Experience with Drew and his wife Linda Phan, with whom he just celebrated his one-year anniversary.

I’ve had the privilege to meet and interview Drew and Jonathan for four PEOPLE cover stories, but I learned something new about them on this trip: If anyone knows how to make the most of a cruise, it’s these guys.